Charges against Adam Nadeau, the 42-year-old business owner struck by an El Paso County sergeant in an August 2020 incident, have been dismissed.
As we previously reported, Nadeau, 42 submitted a notice of claim to the county, saying he suffered a concussion and “emotional trauma” and was falsely arrested in the Aug. 5, 2020, incident that involved 25-year veteran Sgt. Jim Mahan, and Deputy Melissa Lance, on the force since 2017.
Body-worn camera footage and a 39-page internal affairs investigation report depicts a skirmish followed by Mahan drawing his Taser and aiming at Nadeau and a woman who tried to intervene.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacqueline Reed told the Indy earlier this year that “a corrective action measure was taken regarding Sgt. Mahan’s interaction with Mr. Nadeau,” and that he retired earlier this year. No action was taken against Lance.
Though Nadeau was booked into jail on two felonies and two misdemeanors, the charges were modified to three misdemeanors, including assault on a first responder, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.
At that time, in March, District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Howard Black refused to explain why the charges were changed.
Now, asked about the dismissal of all charges against him earlier this month, Black says via email, "The DA moved to dismiss, after reviewing the video and the fact that it contradicts what was reported. There was no reasonable likelihood of a conviction at trial."
Black didn't say what took the DA's office so long to make that decision.
Nadeau's attorney couldn't be reached. Thus far, no lawsuit has been filed in federal court, which normally handles civil rights cases.