You've heard of contests to name the new baby giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, or name the mascot for what used to be the Sky Sox baseball team.
But have you ever been invited to submit an entry to a "name that street sweeper" contest?
Me either.
But that's what makes Colorado Springs special. The unexpected.
Mayor John Suthers announced today, April 18, a "Keep It Clean COS" initiative that aims to clean up the trashy streets of the city.
Part of that $2.7 million plan, funded from reserve funds, is to purchase new street sweepers. You can “name the street sweeper” by going to this website; winner to be announced in May.
“I don’t have many obsessions that I admit to, but I freely admit I have an obsessive dislike for litter,” Suthers said in a release. “Today we’re asking our city to join us in this obsession, and I’m pleased to announce a comprehensive new approach to addressing the problem of litter in our community.”
Besides the street sweeper, the city plans to buy more vacuum trucks, add manpower to remove trash from medians, streets and other public rights of way, and also challenge businesses and private citizens to clean up their own property, whether residential or commercial.
Lastly, Suthers announced a new citywide award. The “Keep It Clean COS Spirit of the Springs Award” will be given annually in the fall to a resident or volunteer community group that has made a significant contribution to helping keep Colorado Springs clean.
The project website also features a nomination form for the new award, a list of community events for volunteers, a function for reporting trash in the city (via the GoCOS app), a downloadable toolkit and registration form for groups to promote their clean up events.
Watch a public service announcement from Suthers here.