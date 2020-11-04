Colorado Springs City Auditorium will continue to serve as an isolation shelter for homeless individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. City Auditorium has functioned as a community isolation shelter since April 1.
“People without homes are among those facing the most severe consequences of COVID-19,” says Jennifer Mariano, Community Health Partnership director of programs. “For older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions experiencing homelessness, there is increased risk of severe complications or death. Living in shelters or on the streets makes it almost impossible to have access to clean masks, observe social distancing and practice frequent hand-washing.”
Mariano says the shelter will help “mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread among our homeless neighbors,” as well as reduce the risk of spread beyond the homeless population.