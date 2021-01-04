City officials may scuttle a plan to ask voters at the April 6 city election to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks tax. TOPs advocates were mulling not only an extension of the tax, but an increase from .10 of a percent to as high as .25 of a percent.
In a message to supporters, the Trails and Open Space Coalition wrote that a survey of voters revealed now may not be the time due to families struggling amid economic strife brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The message:
"Based on the results of a recent survey, plans to put the TOPS program on the April 2021 ballot were deferred until a later election. TOSC, along with Trust for Public Land, raised the money for the survey. Respondents rationally told pollsters that, with so many families struggling during this critical time, now is not the time to ask them to increase their contributions to parks and open spaces.
"The polling revealed one particularly interesting fact. While initial reaction was opposed to increasing the TOPS share of sales tax revenue, after hearing more about what that increase could accomplish the majority of those taking the poll agreed to a TOPS raise.
"What we learned: The mandated ballot limit of 30 words for TABOR initiatives is inadequate for explaining issues and can create confusion among voters. Unless we are able to provide information about what voters are actually supporting and who is accountable for making sure their dollars are spent properly – people are more likely to vote no. When people understand how their money will be spent there is often a positive shift in their support.
"We know people care about their parks, trails and open spaces because they continue to use them in record numbers. They see the congestion. We hear of the degradation and need for more miles of trails and more acres of open space. At the same time we all recognize the need to take care of what we have. Our TOPS tax is the lowest of any front range city or county. It cannot sustain what we have, nor adequately invest in what we need for the future.
"April may not be the right time to ask voters for an increase. But we will be making that request before long, in order to maintain our quality of life and plan for the future."
Meantime, City Councilor Bill Murray is pushing Council to refer measures to the ballot that would change the City Charter to require the positions of city attorney and city clerk be elected posts, rather than at-will hires by the mayor.
Murray's motive?
"The consistent failure of our city attorney to step in, in the interests of the citizens rather than that of the mayor, has raised questions of impartiality that can only be resolved by changing this position from an at-will to city elected," he says via email.
He doesn't say why the clerk position should be elected, but it's worth noting that county clerks are elected by the voters.
Murray's proposal would limit the city attorney and city clerk to two consecutive four-year terms, just like Council members and the mayor.
He's requesting ballot language be drafted for consideration during the Council's Jan. 11 work session.
Pam Zubeck is a graduate from Emporia State University. She worked at the Tulsa Tribune before coming to Colorado Springs, where she spent 16 years at the Gazette and in 2009 joined Colorado Publishing House.