The April 6, 2021, city election offers voters a chance to decide a majority of members on City Council at a time when many say decisions about land-use and other matters will have long-lasting impacts on the city’s future.
Six of nine Council seats are up for grabs, and three of those six are open seats because term limits bar incumbents from seeking a third four-year term. The other three incumbents can run, but one may not, which would throw another seat into the mix.
So far, those interested in running include a retired Army colonel, a televangelist and a firefighter who is eligible to seek a Council seat due to a recent change in the city’s Personnel Policy Manual. He’d have to give up his city job if elected.
Though the filing deadline isn’t until late January, it appears all six seats will be contested, unlike in the 2017 election when one candidate ran unopposed.
Voters also might be asked to extend the Trails, Parks and Open Space (TOPS) tax — first approved in 1997 and extended in 2003 — beyond its 2025 expiration.
Those term-limited from running again include Don Knight in northeastern District 1, Jill Gaebler in the central District 5 and Andy Pico in eastern District 6.
District 1. Knight tells the Indy that he’s aware of five people considering a run in his district but wouldn’t disclose names.
The Indy was able to identify one, James Mason, a Colorado Springs School District 11 board member. A retired Army colonel, Mason works in defense contracting.
His priorities, he says in an email, include making sure the Springs “remains a safe and secure city with state-of-the-art infrastructure and Services” and enhancing public transportation.
“I desire to assist our City’s growth and prosperity in a manner that promulgates an equal opportunity for all citizens to participate in Colorado Springs’ success as a contributing partner,” he says. “I think I possess skills and experience that will assist our Mayor and city management Team in determining the best courses of action, which will further chart the path forward in designing a comprehensive plan in support of a growing and thriving diverse City.”
District 5. Leadership coach Nancy Henjum hopes to succeed Gaebler and seems to be close to locking up Gaebler’s endorsement. “She’s getting up to speed and is very knowledgeable,” Gaebler says. “She has a similar viewpoint as me, so I’m excited to see her running.”
Henjum, who served as chief operating officer for Colorado Health Network and runs a leadership consultancy, says by phone she’s lived here for more than 30 years and wants to give back to a community she loves.
“We’re at an important inflection point, given the growth,” she says, adding she wants to help steer development to “ensure all neighborhoods and all people in Colorado Springs have what they need to thrive.”
While Henjum didn’t get into details, she wants to make sure the city preserves “plenty of open space,” has adequate infrastructure and a sufficient water supply — and uses a funding system in which “everyone pays appropriately.”
District 6. Because Pico was elected to a Colorado House seat in November and will leave office early in January, Council is expected to vote in early January to name James “Mike” O’Malley, a former military member, to succeed him for three months. O’Malley has said he’ll run for a full term.
In answers to questions for applicants for the short-term appointment, O’Malley cited growth management as a key duty of Council. “We should keep our standards high and manage the growth in a responsible manner,” he wrote.
Stephany Rose Spaulding, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs professor and activist who’s run for Congress, also applied for the three-month appointment but wasn’t chosen. She tells the Indy via email she hasn’t made a decision about running for a full term.
Another likely candidate is former State Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt, a televangelist who’s made headlines with outrageous claims over the years, including that an attack on a woman whose fetus was cut from her in 2015 was a “curse of God” resulting from legalized abortion. He later apologized.
Klingenschmitt, who didn’t respond to an email asking if he’s running, placed fourth for the at-large Council race two years ago, one spot shy of capturing a seat.
Three other seats are held by people who could seek a second term. Those include David Geislinger, who ran unopposed for the northern District 2 seat four years ago, Richard Skorman in the southwestern District 3, and Yolanda Avila in the southeastern District 4.
District 2. Geislinger, a hospital chaplain who’s also an attorney, identified the three biggest issues citywide as Trails, Open Space and Parks, the Parkland Dedication Ordinance and a possible extension of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax, which funds roads.
“More fundamentally though,” he says, “is getting through COVID.... [W]e’re still having to make adjustments because the impact on individuals and families is real and pronounced... This is going to require flexibility and adaptability at times and in circumstances that will only become apparent when they do.”
Geislinger will face at least one opponent, firefighter Dave Noblitt.
Noblitt, who served in the Air Force and worked as a firefighter at the Air Force Academy for 11 years, has been on the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 25 years and currently serves as president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5. The local’s ballot measure in 2019 to allow collective bargaining was defeated by a 2-1 margin, but Noblitt says his candidacy doesn’t revolve around that issue.
“The people spoke,” he says.
Rather, he says, he’s concerned the city doesn’t make new development pay for itself. He notes the city’s 2C road tax will expire in five years and there’s no dedicated source for the “fundamentals” of city services, such as 911 dispatch.
John Pitchford, a retired dentist and treasurer of the El Paso County GOP, says he’s considering a run in District 2. Pitchford ran for mayor against John Suthers in 2019.
District 3. Skorman tells the Indy he hasn’t yet decided as he weighs the pandemic’s impact on his businesses.
Owner of the Poor Richard’s complex with its bookstore, toy store, café and restaurant, Skorman says COVID has forced the doors closed on his eateries. He hopes to reopen in the spring after a vaccine is widely available. In the meantime, with reduced revenues, he’s taking on the general manager role, so he’s contemplating whether he will seek another term.
District 4. Avila says she’ll seek another term to continue the momentum she says she’s created. For example, she says since elected in 2017 in a three-way race that included the incumbent Helen Collins, she’s wrangled more frequent transit runs in Southeast, pushed for urban renewal projects to create a hub for community activity and affordable housing, and helped Peak Vista open a medical clinic in 2019.
“I have a vision to be all inclusive,” she says. “Residents are taking ownership and know they need to tell their story. I’m a megaphone for the district. I have a lot more work to do. I feel like this is my calling.”
Regina English, a Harrison School District 2 board member, also plans to run. She sought an at-large seat two years ago and ran seventh in a field of 11.
Whoever is elected to those seats will join at-large Council members Bill Murray, Tom Strand and Wayne Williams.
According to sitting Council members, the next panel will confront a workload that will help determine how the city grows.
Knight notes the new Council will oversee ReToolCOS, the new zoning code that, along with proposals for infill and greenfield development, “will greatly change the landscape.” The new Council, as the Colorado Springs Utilities Board, will take up how to close two coal plants and replace that power supply with another source “without drastic rate increases to our customers,” Knight says.
Gaebler named growth as the biggest concern, specifically “how we annex new land in the city and how we provide water to the increasingly growing city.”
She hopes to see advancement of infill development, building traditional neighborhoods on a grid that increases connectivity and walkability, and “moving our city from [being] car-centric.” (Gaebler’s push for “road dieting,” in which lanes are eliminated and bike lanes created, has triggered significant pushback from citizens over the years.)
The change in personnel on Council is of concern to Williams, in the midst of his first term, who notes the current Council has dealt with infrastructure and public safety funding, development standards, expanding parks and open space, improving law enforcement relations and accelerating the closure of Drake.
“We’ve done all this by mostly working cooperatively with each other and with Mayor John Suthers, City employees and boards, community groups, and landowners,” he says in an email.
If new members have different ideas, he says, “You could very well have a shift away from this cooperative approach to government which could result in a less effective City Council. That could include a Council that shifts its focus from making the city better to engaging in political attacks or partisan agendas.”
For example, he says, Klingenschmitt’s vow in his last campaign to cut employees’ pay is “problematic,” given that “most of the good work done by our city from public works to parks is done by our employees,” some of whom make personal sacrifices on a daily basis, such as firefighters and police officers.
Avila hopes the election will result in more diversity on Council, including younger people and people of color. Avila, who’s legally blind, notes she’s the only councilor with a “visible disability.”
Skorman seconds Avila’s motion, saying the demographics of the community are changing — El Paso County voters shifted toward former Vice President Joe Biden from President Donald Trump in the November election, The New York Times reported — which could give rise to involvement by more progressives and people of color, those actively involved in the push to deal with climate change and racial justice.
He hopes people who have become invigorated will vote, noting the city election generally draws from 30 to 35 percent turnout. In 2019, the turnout was 37 percent.
Polling is currently underway to test how voters would view an extension of the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax, Skorman says.
Now at .10 percent, the poll seeks input on raising it to .15, .25 or even a half-cent tax.
Dani Barger with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC says in an email the Chamber contributed to the poll, “because we believe that data-driven decisions help us understand what is happening in the community before pursuing ballot initiatives.”
So far, the Chamber hasn’t taken a position, because “the proposal doesn’t exist in its entirety yet,” Barger says.
Council’s first reading for the measure is slated for Jan. 12, but the ballot language has yet to be written.
As parks advocate Lee Milner, who recently relocated out of state, says in an email to local officials and parks supporters, “Please let the decision makers know that both TOPS WC [working committee] and Parks Board would like to have a say at what, if anything, goes on the ballot.”
A measure that would increase Council pay also might be proposed. It’s unlikely Council would refer a question about allowing recreational marijuana, because it’s declined to do so in the past.