While City Council didn’t take a formal vote Dec. 8 on a replacement for Andy Pico, who represents District 6 on the city’s east side, the majority of councilors did favor the candidate who appeared to most closely mirror Pico’s political leanings. Pico will resign effective Dec. 31 to take a state House seat to which he was elected in November.
James “Mike” O’Malley, who, like Pico, retired from military service, garnered support from five councilors while three favored Dr. Stephany Spaulding. Pico didn’t weigh in.
One point of debate among councilors was longevity of residency in Colorado Springs. Spaulding has lived here 10 years, while O’Malley has been here about one year.
Four of eight applicants withdrew, so Council interviewed four candidates on Dec. 8: Spaulding, O’Malley, Martin Lewis and Garfield Johnson.
Supporting O’Malley were David Geislinger, Tom Strand, Wayne Williams, Don Knight and Jill Gaebler. Choosing Spaulding were Yolanda Avila, Bill Murray and Richard Skorman.
Those backing O’Malley said he most closely reflects Pico’s conservative views, including opposition to allowing recreational marijuana shops in the city and unionization of city employees. They also noted O’Malley appeared to have done more research into city issues as reflected in a written questionnaire.
The first tally had Spaulding and O’Malley tied at 4-4. After a 15-minute break, Geislinger switched support to O’Malley.
Council President Skorman, who’s worked for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and led campaigns viewed as liberal causes — supporting alternative energy and tax hikes to fund open space — noted that when he left Council in 2006 to work for Salazar, Council appointed self-described conservative Republican Bernie Herpin. When Joan Colt, who Skorman described as conservative, left Council, she was replaced via the appointment of Judy Noyes, an advocate for the arts, open space and the environment, according to news reports.
“In my mind,” Skorman said, “you want somebody who has the knowledge base and really understands how we do things and can, in three months, be a good Council member. I just hope we’re not grabbing at somebody who did a little studying but hasn’t been involved in politics or the community.”
Skorman’s comment prompted Mayor John Suthers to interject that O’Malley was the only one of eight original applicants who contacted the Mayor’s Office and Colorado Springs Utilities to gather information about how city government works.
“I think you need to give him credit for the fact not only did he do the research he needed, he told me he follows city government daily. It was very clear to me he did follow what went on in the city,” Suthers said.
Earlier in the meeting, however, Suthers had told Council he wouldn’t weigh in, saying, “This is your choice. I have no problem with refraining from giving [my opinion].”
Council is expected to officially appoint O’Malley in early January after Pico vacates the office. All six district seats will be up for grabs in the April city election, so O’Malley’s appointment will last three months. He has said he plans to run next year for a full term. Spaulding also has indicated interest in running for the seat.