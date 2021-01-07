Early indicators suggest that at least five of six Colorado Springs City Council districts will feature contested races in the April 6 city election.
The deadline for submitting petitions of candidacy is Jan. 25.
While the following could be an incomplete list, the City Clerk's Office says those with whom it has interacted include:
District 1 (northwest): Dave Donelson and Jim Mason.
District 2 (north): Incumbent David Geislinger, David Noblitt and Randy Helms.
District 3 (southwest): Incumbent Council President Richard Skorman.
District 4 (southeast): Incumbent Yolanda Avila and Regina English.
District 5 (central): Nancy Henjum and Matthew David Zelenok.
District 6 (east): Garfield Johnson and Mike O'Malley, who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of incumbent Andy Pico, who would have been term limited, but resigned to assume a State House seat this month.
Other incumbents not eligible to seek another term include Don Knight in District 1 and Jill Gaebler in District 5.
Three at-large Council members were elected in 2019 and hold office until 2023, as does Mayor John Suthers, who will then be term limited from a third term.
So far, no one has submitted filing documents.
To learn more about running, go here.