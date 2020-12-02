Colorado Springs City Council voted Nov. 24 to adopt Public Art COS, the city’s first public art master plan.
The adoption of Public Art COS follows endorsements by the Public Art Commission, Planning Commission, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board.
“Thanks to passionate community members who added critical perspective and valuable input, Colorado Springs now, for the first time, has a plan to guide the aspirational vision for outdoor art in public spaces throughout our city,” Cultural Services Manager Matt Mayberry says. “What we heard most clearly through this process is the desire for a sustained, permanent public art program, and the master plan delivers a framework to help our community achieve exactly that.”
The plan aims to better educate and inform residents about the importance of public art as a place-making tool for creating and inspiring community identity. The plan also provides numerous, prioritized goals and strategies for the growth and sustainability of the public art program.
Read the full plan at coloradosprings.gov/publicartcos.