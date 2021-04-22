UPDATE: This blog has been updated with the cost of the Jacobs study.
---------------------------------------
In March, the City Auditor's Office issued a one-pager that reports the city has spent only 35 percent of the money on parks approved by voters in the November 2019 election.
The $6.98 million came from excess revenue collected by the city in 2018 above caps imposed by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which requires the city either refund the money or ask voters to keep it.
Voters said yes.
But as of Dec. 31, 2020, the city had spent only $2.43 million on various projects. For example, the city said it would spend $2 million on downtown parks, but as of last year had spent only $15,586. A $1 million allotment for Monument Valley Park saw only $588,594.
Then there's Panorama Park in the city's southeast area. The city promised to spend $500,000 on the new park but as of Dec. 31 had spent zero.
That's not to say the project won't get done. The city initially planned to spend the money from 2020 to 2022, and several projects are in varying stages of the bidding process.
------------------------------------------
Meantime, the city's Infrastructure Assessment for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is ready for public consumption, reporting the city lags nearly $270 million behind on capital maintenance.
The report, by Jacobs, a worldwide consulting firm, comes as City Council will begin considering whether to ask voters to extend, and even increase, the .01 percent tax for Trails, Open Space and Parks tax next November. It was enacted by voters in 1997, and has since been extended. It expires in 2025.
The study terms the deferred maintenance as a backlog, because, "These needs are considered backlog and not future work since they are overdue to the community and are not addressing future needs."
The backlog includes work that should have been done over the years but hasn't been due to funding limitations. The city parks budget was slashed from $19 million in 2008 to $3 million when the recession hit and it's never recovered.
The estimate also includes $98.8 million of undeveloped neighborhood and community parks, and open space, as well as $15 million to fund development of needed sports complexes.
In addition, the city faces $25 million in Americans with Disabilities Act- related projects that have an annual funding source of $350,000.
Thus, the study's authors conclude that to address this, the city needs to spend $22.9 million a year. With the current annual budget sitting at $3.5 million, that leaves a gap of $19.4 million.
The good news is that the parks staff has been able to keep things rolling by patching together lottery revenue, conservation grants and other funding sources to boost spending.
And bear in mind, the department doesn't confine its focus to parks. The Rock Ledge Ranch historic site, the Pioneers Museum, City Auditorium, built in 1923, even cemeteries are part of its stable of assets.
Here's a wake up call: The report says City Auditorium's current funding is $20,000 a year but annual needs are $5 million.
The study cost $156,654.