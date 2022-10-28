When we reported on Oct. 6 about a website that calls out all the dirty laundry of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the 4th Judicial District's DA's Office, we asked Mayor John Suthers to comment.
Through a spokesperson, Suthers said he had no comment "at this time."
He still has no comment, but the Indy has confirmed the city is investigating myriad allegations contained in what we've dubbed the "scandal sheet." Those allegations range from unequal treatment of line officers compared to commanders, among other claims.
City Communications Director Vanessa Zink says via email, "I was able to confirm that the City’s HR department is looking into these allegations. While that’s underway, we don’t have further comment."
The revelation the city is delving deeper comes from a letter from the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association [PPA] sent to members on Oct. 17.
In it, Executive Director Sherryl Dillon states that during a meeting on that day, PPA officials met with city leaders, including Suthers, his Chief of Staff Jeff Greene, City Attorney Tracy Lessig and Human Resources chief Mike Sullivan.
"We had requested the meeting to discuss the recent wave of social media regarding CSPD and its impact on PPA members," Dillon wrote. "Specifically, we brought forward perceived inequities in both policy application and follow-up on criminal allegations across ranks...."
She then reports that while he couldn't disclose specifics, the mayor "indicated that the City is conducting an investigation into allegations made in the social media posts, as well as trying to ascertain the source(s) of the leak." Suthers also "acknowledged our concerns," the letter to PPA members says.
The PPA also provided results to the mayor of its survey, which we reported here.
The Indy asked the city who at CSPD would be the coordination point for HR officials who are investigating, considering that Police Chief Adrian Vasquez is among those accused of misdeeds, and that Vasquez has brushed aside the allegations as "full of gossip and lies."
But the city won't say.
Interestingly, one of the claims contained in the scandal sheet accuses commanders of covering up an alleged drunk driving incident involving then-Commander Rafael Cintron, which the Indy reported on in great detail here.
Bear in mind, it was then-Deputy Chief Vasquez who drove Cintron home from the scene of the crash.
In our report, the Indy noted, "The police report and body-worn camera footage aren’t being released because that would be 'contrary to the public interest' pending Cintron’s March 9 court hearing."
So now that Cintron has retired, and in light of the new allegations, we recently renewed our request for the body-worn camera (BWC) footage of that night and got this email response from CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro, "Regarding the below CCJRA [Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act] request, the record does not exist."
When we pressed her for an explanation about that, she responded, "The only thing I can say is the record does not exist."
It's not known publicly if footage of the incident was recorded.
The CSPD's video retention policy states:
"BWC recordings will be stored in accordance with state law and department policy. As a general rule, footage will be maintained as follows:
Any instance in which a felony crime occurred will be stored for 99 years.
All traffic crashes resulting in a fatality will be stored for 10 years.
Any instance in which a misdemeanor crime occurred will be stored for five (5) years.
Traffic stops and citizen contacts will be stored for five (5) years.
Video associated with a use of force incident will be stored for five (5) years.
- Recordings that are non-criminal in nature will be stored for a period of two (2) years and thirty (30) days.
- Status checks will be stored for two (2) years and thirty (30) days.
- Accidental recordings will be stored for 48 hours"
The CSPD policy also requires body camera usage for "calls for service in their entirety" and "during any interaction with the public ... for the purpose of enforcing the law or investigating possible violations of the law."
During the Cintron crash aftermath, police officers reportedly interviewed witnesses and neighbors.
In early 2020, the Indy was told that Cintron was cited for careless driving, which in Colorado is considered a misdemeanor. And the pending charge was said to be the reason why the report and BWC footage was withheld.
But there is no record in El Paso County courts of a careless driving case against Cintron. Besides checking the records, we double checked with the DA's Office and were told, "No record exists for this inquiry." Nor can such a case be found in the Municipal Court.
Regardless, if BWC footage was captured of this Dec. 15, 2019, incident, it should have been retained, according to policy. If footage wasn't captured, well, that opens a whole new line of questioning.
In any event, it appears the city's HR department can't rely on BWC footage in that particular case. Since it was Vasquez who drove Cintron home, and now leads the department that's under scrutiny, one might expect Vasquez to be first in line for an interview in the investigation.
It's worth noting the PPA also has concerns about pay and benefits, and its membership survey showed many officers say the department is understaffed. In fact, the department is short 100 officers from its authorized strength of 803.
Here's some data that show how those shortages impact officers trying to carry the extra load.
In 2018 — when Suthers and City Council committed to adding 120 police officers over four years — overtime pay comprised about 7.8 percent of the total CSPD payroll, or $4.8 million of $61.2 million. At that time, the department had an authorized strength for sworn officers of about 703 and actually employed about 666, according to records and media reports.
Through September of this year, overtime pay comprised almost the same percentage, 7.3 percent, or $3.9 million of the total payroll of $53.8 million. Currently, the city has 803 authorized sworn officers, but has only 734 on the force, and that latter figure includes 41 recruits currently in training.