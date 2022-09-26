Despite some departments' turnover rates in the last few years exceeding 30 to 40 percent, the city of Colorado Springs weathered the Great Resignation "remarkably well, a city spokesperson says.
The Great Resignation refers to workers' decisions to change jobs, retire, open their own businesses or just take a break from work during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when businesses were shut down for a time.
Some city departments — such as Economic Development — have few employees, so if one or two leave, that equates to a big percentage of turnover.
City spokeswoman Vanessa Zink notes that some of the highest turnover rates occurred in departments with few employees.
Some examples:
- Parking Enterprise — 27 percent turnover in five years. It has 13 employees, several of whom are part-time staff. Part-time positions turn over more often than regular, full-time positions.
- Procurement Services — 18.4 percent turnover in five years. It has 7 employees.
- Office of the Mayor — 14.5 percent turnover over in five years; employs 5 people.
- City Council Staff — 17.5 percent turnover; Council has 8 employees.
But other departments have lots of workers and also have seen significant turnover rates. Take Planning and Community Services Development, for example, which employs dozens. Even before the pandemic hit, 14 percent of its workers left in 2019; then in 2021, 13 percent left, according to data provided by the city in response to the Indy's records request.
The Police Department, too, has seen turnover inching upward, from 8 percent in 2019, to 10.6 percent in 2020 and 14.5 percent in 2021. It's no secret that many law enforcement officers have left their jobs due to pressures stemming from the Black Lives Matter movement, prosecution of officers for shooting civilians and civil cases that allege officers, not just their employers, are liable for excessive use of force.
Over the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, however, CSPD's average turnover was 10.2 percent.
Still, that's cause for concern, says Council President Tom Strand.
Having ridden with police officers five times in recent years, Strand reports that citizens often give officers "negative feedback."
"They go out there every day," he says of cops. "You pull somebody over for reckless driving, speeding, you don't know what you're getting into. It's pretty scary to be out on the road."
Strand thinks the police turnover rates are reasonable, though, especially given the difficulty in recruitment. The city used to attract 1,000 applications for 20 slots. How, the city is lucky to get a couple hundred applications for police academies, he says. The city has been trying to add 120 officers over the past several years, but with retirements and resignations, the city hasn't been able to get to full authorized strength.
Moreover, Mayor John Suthers said during his recent state of the city address that Colorado Springs Police Department will need dozens more officers in years to come.
As for the Council's turnover rate, Strand notes the front desk employee job has turned over six times in eight years, because that position is among Council's lowest paid. (Council members themselves are paid only $6,250 a year.)
Strand says turnover could tick upward next year because Suthers can't serve a third term due to term limits, and a change at the top in the April election could prompt some workers to go elsewhere. When the city's first strong mayor, Steve Bach, took office in 2011, he replaced many department heads, which cost the city about $1 million in severance pay and decades of experience in those jobs.
"I think people like stability," says Strand, who's running for mayor next year. "When you get to 2023, people who are thinking about retirement may retire, because they don't want to take any chances."
Strand also notes that the city offers an excellent benefits package that includes a pension plan managed by the Public Employees' Retirement Association. Sworn personnel, police and firefighters, have a different retirement plan.
But Zink says the city's turnover has been much lower than other employers in the state, according to Mountain State Employer’s Council data.
Looking at a variety of participants across all industries in the state, in 2021, hourly wage earners (non-exempt employees) showed a turnover rate of 29.1 percent, while salaried positions (which aren't subject to overtime pay and are labeled exempt) had a turnover rate of 16.3 percent.
In Colorado Springs that year, "The average employer during that same time experienced 37.9 percent average turnover (38.3 percent non-exempt, 15.1 percent exempt)," Zink says via email.
The city of Colorado Springs' overall turnover rate for all departments, minus Colorado Springs Utilities, was 13.75 percent.
For government without utilities, which reflect only municipalities in the state, the average turnover during 2021 was 18.2 percent — 19.9 percent for non-exempt, and 12.8 percent for exempt workers.
The numbers were similar but somewhat lower in 2020.
"What we can infer from this is that the City of Colorado Springs was, on average, 5 percent below governmental competitors and 12 percent below the state average of turnover," Zink says.
"Turnover was high in all industries and locations during the 'Great Resignation,' or a period of high competitiveness, but the City weathered it remarkably well," she says.
(Note in the chart above there are several gaps. Zink explains the Office of Innovation recently split from Innovation and Sustainability and wasn't its own department before 2022. Real Estate Services was part of Planning until 2021. Support Services became its own department in 2020.)