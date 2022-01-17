After hearing over the last two months from upset customers about energy cost adjustments that doubled some users' bills, Colorado Springs Utilities' board is poised to drop fuel costs effective Feb. 1.
The typical residential bill would be reduced by $14.91, or 5.2 percent.
The Utilities Board, comprised of City Council, will consider a recommendation from staff at its Nov. 19 board meeting.
While any decrease will help, the reduction wouldn't wipe out the past two energy cost increases completely. The first was imposed last spring to recapture the unanticipated $100+ million in natural gas costs during the February 2021 ice storm throughout the mid-section of the country. The second was effective Nov. 15 to recover continued rises in natural gas costs.
Read here about how those changes boosted bills.
Now, the board is expected to curtail electric and natural gas fuel cost adjustments slightly. The energy cost adjustments imposed last spring were considered temporary and will expire in May.
Here's what the rate changes look like for residential users, though keep in mind the "typical" bill used by Utilities to demonstrate impact assumes static usage throughout the year, which rarely happens.
For impact on commercial and industrial bills, go here.
