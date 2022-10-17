pie chart of sales tax

People went wild eating out in August, according to the latest city sales tax report.

Sales taxes paid in restaurants increased by $432,143 for the month, the highest dollar increase among categories.

But shoppers also went all in on buying furniture, appliances and electronics, which showed a 39.4 percent rise in sales taxes paid, the highest percentage increase among the categories.

Overall, the city kept its brisk pace outdoing last year's tax collections, bringing in $21.3 million in September, on sales in August, a nearly 9 percent increase over the same period in 2021.

Year-to-date revenue from the city's 2 percent sales and use tax stands at $160.6 million, compared to $147.7 million for the comparable period last year.

The report also shows more money flowing into the 2C coffers for road improvements. The special .57 percent tax brought in $6.1 million in September, on August sales, bringing the year-to-date total to nearly $46 million. A year ago, the tax had generated $42.3 million.

Tracking the same rise were the city's .4 percent Public Safety Sales Tax, which totaled $4.2 million received in September, which places the total raised to date at $32.3 million, which is about $2.7 million more than the same time last year.

The Trails, Open Space and Parks .1 percent tax generated just over $1 million in September, and totals nearly $8.1 million, or $600,000 more than last year.

the Lodger's and Auto Rental Tax, though, had a weaker August than a year ago. The $1.1 million paid to the city in September was 4.2 percent lower than the previous period a year ago.

Business services fell off by 44 percent, while medical marijuana taxes declined by 32 percent.

Read the report:

Download PDF Sept. sales tax report

Tags

Senior Reporter

Pam Zubeck is a graduate from Emporia State University. She worked at the Tulsa Tribune before coming to Colorado Springs, where she spent 16 years at the Gazette and in 2009 joined Colorado Publishing House.