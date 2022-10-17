People went wild eating out in August, according to the latest city sales tax report.
Sales taxes paid in restaurants increased by $432,143 for the month, the highest dollar increase among categories.
But shoppers also went all in on buying furniture, appliances and electronics, which showed a 39.4 percent rise in sales taxes paid, the highest percentage increase among the categories.
Overall, the city kept its brisk pace outdoing last year's tax collections, bringing in $21.3 million in September, on sales in August, a nearly 9 percent increase over the same period in 2021.
Year-to-date revenue from the city's 2 percent sales and use tax stands at $160.6 million, compared to $147.7 million for the comparable period last year.
The report also shows more money flowing into the 2C coffers for road improvements. The special .57 percent tax brought in $6.1 million in September, on August sales, bringing the year-to-date total to nearly $46 million. A year ago, the tax had generated $42.3 million.
Tracking the same rise were the city's .4 percent Public Safety Sales Tax, which totaled $4.2 million received in September, which places the total raised to date at $32.3 million, which is about $2.7 million more than the same time last year.
The Trails, Open Space and Parks .1 percent tax generated just over $1 million in September, and totals nearly $8.1 million, or $600,000 more than last year.
the Lodger's and Auto Rental Tax, though, had a weaker August than a year ago. The $1.1 million paid to the city in September was 4.2 percent lower than the previous period a year ago.
Business services fell off by 44 percent, while medical marijuana taxes declined by 32 percent.
Read the report: