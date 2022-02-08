This blog has been updated throughout.
The city has agreed to settle the lawsuit over the police shooting of De'Von Bailey for $2.97 million, the city announced Feb. 8. It's believed to be the largest such settlement in the city's history, and it's one of the largest settlements over police actions in the state.
The settlement, the city said in a release, stems from pressure from the city's insurance carrier, which noted that any amount over $2.97 million would have to be funded by taxpayers.
But Bailey's parents' attorney, Darold Killmer of Killmer, Lane & Newman, tells the Indy there's more to the settlement than a money payout. The city also agreed to double down on training of officers, including those that combat implicit racial bias in policing.
De'Von Bailey was shot in August 2019 as he ran from police with a firearm in his shorts pocket after he was stopped for questioning regarding an earlier robbery. (KRDO reported that he lawsuit filed claimed a suspect, who knew Bailey and a friend he was with at the time, falsely reported a robbery had occurred, leading police to stop Bailey for questioning.)
Besides the lawsuit, Bailey's death gave rise to an outcry from the minority community and formation of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.
From the release, Mayor John Suthers said:
“The settlement of the civil case was dictated by the desire of the city’s excess insurance carrier to resolve the matter and eliminate any risk of a jury trial in Denver. The City of Colorado Springs is self-insured up to $1M in liability for any incident. The City has excess insurance coverage for any liability in excess of $1M. The estimated cost of trying the case through appeal is $1M, so the City would be responsible for that amount whether the case was tried or settled. Pursuant to the terms of the insurance contract, the excess carrier took the position that if the City did not agree to settle the matter for $2.975M, any verdict above that amount would be the liability of the tax payers or the police officers themselves. Under these circumstances, despite the fact that the El Paso County Grand Jury, the FBI And Department of Justice, unanimously agreed that the officers acted in self-defense and wholly in conformance with the law, it was deemed prudent to allow the insurance company to dictate settlement of the case."
The release also noted that during the pendency of the litigation, "neither the judge who mediated a possible settlement, nor the insurance adjusters assigned to the case suggested at any time that the officers acted unlawfully or contrary to department policy," Suthers said. "Rather, the insurance carrier cited the ‘anti-law enforcement climate around the country,’ and much larger settlements in other cases in support of its desire to settle this case.
"As Mayor," Suthers' statement said, "my commitment to our police officers and to the public is that when a police officer violates the law or department policy, they will be held appropriately accountable, but that when they act in accordance with the law and department policy, as the officers did in this case, the city will stand behind them, regardless of how loud the few voices demanding otherwise. Given the position of the excess insurance carrier in this matter, standing behind our officers dictated that the City agree to the settlement.”
Some in the minority community insisted that Bailey's case was racially motivated and that local law enforcement targets people of color in police shootings, but the Indy's expansive investigation into 19 years worth of police shootings locally didn't fully substantiate that claim. However, it did conclude, based on an analysis of 69 people shot by officers, that six, or 9 percent, were Black, while 6.9 percent of the population is Black. Experts caution against jumping to a conclusion, however, based on such a small data set.
The Indy's report also found:
• Most people killed had drugs and/or alcohol in their systems.
• Most people shot at were armed, and most of those armed chose guns.
• Officers shot at more suspects and killed more people in the period from 2011 through September 2019, compared to the first decade, 2001 to 2010.
• Assaults on police officers is on the rise. From 2011 to 2018, officers saw a 158-percent increase in assaults on officers.
KRDO reports that CSPD issued a statement after the settlement was announced:
"While the City of Colorado Springs has officially and financially settled this civil case, we want to state unequivocally that this settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers. Rather, it was a decision made to mitigate financial risk to the City and taxpayers. This incident has been investigated and reviewed by numerous parties to include the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 4th Judicial District Grand Jury comprised of community members, the United States Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. None of these agencies or bodies found any wrongdoing on the officer’s part. As part of the settlement, the CSPD has agreed to additional non-monetary components, including officer training on Senate Bill 217, providing annual anti-bias training, actively maintaining an early intervention program, retaining officers' records, and participating in a United Way Give campaign. These policy and training requirements were already in place prior to the settlement and are part of the Department’s policies and practices.
"The CSPD also wants to reiterate that the Department does not take its responsibilities to our community lightly. While we know that this was a justifiable incident, it has been difficult for everyone involved and for our community. We remain committed to serving our community honorably, humbly, and professionally, as well as supporting our officers who continue to keep Colorado Springs safe."
Killmer says the city's commentary on the settlement suggests officers were exonerated by the investigation. But that's not necessarily true, he says.
"The CSPD was investigated by the Sheriff's Office. That's like being investigated by your brother," he says. "There was no independent investigation, ever, on this. I was disturbed by the city’s statement that they had done nothing wrong."
Killmer, who represented Bailey’s estate, including his parents, Greg Bailey and Delisha Searcy, and his former girlfriend, Laquana Gardner, the mother of their child, 5-month-old Rosyanna, says beyond the payment of the money, the city must provide training for "every single officer regarding the new civil rights bill passed last year [by the legislature]. They haven’t received training on that."
In addition, the city has to provide "anti-bias" training, because, as Killmer says, "Implicit racial bias is a problem. It's been a problem in Colorado Springs. They finally agreed they’re going to train officer for red flags when racial bias is creeping into their decision making. We believe it entered into the De'Von Bailey case."
Also, CSPD must augment its program to intervene early for use of force. In other words, if they identify officers who frequently resort to using force, the department must take steps to address that.
Killmer says those measures are "designed to improve training or help community trust policing a little bit more."
Asked what mechanism will be used to monitor the city's progress with all those training requirements, Killmer says, "There’s an element of good faith and trust, but if it comes to our attention they’re not complying, we can sue to enforce them. It’s hard to force them to follow up on it, but it’s not impossible."
The Killmer firm issued the following information about the case:
On August 3, 2019, two officers of the Colorado Springs, Colorado Police Department shot De’Von Bailey multiple times in his back, killing him, as he ran away from them. Mr. Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man, died of these shots to the back. A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on June 4, 2020.
Today, the Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of this civil rights lawsuit for the killing of De’Von Bailey. The City has agreed to pay nearly $3 million to the Estate of De’Von Bailey, and has committed to make the following significant changes in its policies and training:
- Provide training for every officer who has not already received training regarding the new use of force policies and other police practices set forth in SB 2020-217 and HB 2021-1250;
- Provide annual anti-bias training, for no less than two years, that specifically addresses the understanding that race should have no role in officers’ perceptions of risk;
- Actively maintain an early intervention program to mitigate the potential for escalating employee issues, identify personnel who may require assistance or training to perform their duties and to preemptively intervene and improve performance, with a focus on officers who have recent use of force, internal affairs investigation, pursuit, and/or vehicular collision history that merits review. The program shall remain active with information reviewed for action on a weekly basis.
- The Colorado Springs Police Department will participate in the United Way Give Campaign in 2021 so long as the City of Colorado Springs participates, as it has in the past, in the program;
- On an annual basis, for no less than two years, provide communication regarding the Good Neighbor Next Door Program available through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development;
- Ensure that all officers’ personnel files are retained for the duration of the employee’s career, including but not limited to all personnel investigative files, Supervisory Discussion Reports, findings of misconduct, all internal affairs (or other) investigations, and all CSPD administrative reviews, and all use of force internal affairs reviews.
STATEMENTS:
Greg Bailey (De’Von’s father) – “Nothing in this nightmare could ever make what happened to my son ok or justifiable. There is no amount of money that will bring him back. He was running away, and they shot him in the back like an animal. I miss De’Von every day. #LLDMB (Long “Live De’Von Malik Bailey).”
Delisha Searcy (De’Von’s mother) – “My heart is broken at the loss of my son, but I am hopeful that the changes in the Colorado Springs Police Department will prevent another family from losing a child.”
Darold Killmer (Bailey Family Attorney) – “The Colorado Springs police shot De’Von in the back as he ran for his life. He had not hurt anyone. This settlement achieves a measure of justice for De’Von’s killing, but Colorado Springs has a long and gruesome history of police brutality. The city still has a long way to go in protecting the civil rights of its residents.”
Mari Newman (Bailey Family Attorney) – “Our country has finally reached a moment of reckoning, acknowledging that racist police brutality cannot stand. This settlement represents an important step toward both assigning some measure of accountability for police shooting a young Black man in the back, and requiring critical changes in police policies and training to put an end to racist police brutality.”
Dan Kay (Bailey Family Attorney) – “As a parent there is no greater loss than the loss of a child. It is unimaginable. No amount of money can bring De’Von back for his parents Delisha and Greg. The “investigation” and “grand jury” concerning the two policemen were a sham and the outcome was preordained. Although De’Von’s parents have never wavered in their commitment to fight for their son, they hope that this settlement and the changes it has brought will allow them to begin to heal.”
