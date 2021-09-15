The city announced in a news release on Sept. 15 it's reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective regarding City Auditorium, built in 1923.
Located at 221 E. Kiowa St., the auditorium would undergo a significant overhaul to create new performance and other spaces.
The collective's proposal, the release said, was chosen "as the highest ranked offer through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process that began in 2018 with a main goal of securing a financially stable entity to effectively manage, operate, and maintain full use of the nearly 100-year-old building, which has significant capital needs."
The Indy wrote about the collective's proposal here.
The MOU, the city said, will help officials determine the viability of the collective's concept.
Under the MOU, the collective must complete a due diligence period before the parties move forward with the final award for design, construction, financing, development, ownership, professional management, and operation of the facility.
The MOU does not include transfer of ownership. That would follow later and must comply with the city's real estate procedures.
“A revitalized City Auditorium at the center of the downtown creative district brings opportunities for entertainment, culture, education and business as well as economic opportunity for other cultural arts-oriented organizations and businesses,” Bob Cope, the city's economic development chief, said in the release.
“We are intrigued by the CSCCC’s proposal and believe its project team has the background and successful track record to assure that the City Auditorium continues to not just successfully operate for the next 100 years, but to thrive for the benefit of all residents and visitors alike," he said.
The MOU contains two milestones:
• By February, the collective must identify sources of $5 million toward the project’s estimated construction cost of $53 million, and prepare a business plan explaining the vision and necessary components that illustrate the feasibility and sustainability of the proposed use.
• Starting March 1, the collective must within a year provide proof of the total fundraising requirement, engage stakeholders and the general public in an outreach process and describe programs and services to be offered to private user groups and the general public.
City Auditorium will not be available for public rental during the due diligence period.
The collective maintains there's a gap for performance venues suitable to smaller cultural organizations in need of affordable mid-size venues and creative workspaces, a role which a revitalized City Auditorium could fill.
That's why it's proposal calls for significant repairs and renovations to the building while also improving and expanding its functionality as a host for arts and culture, education and multi-purpose community activities and events.
“We believe the revitalized City Auditorium will afford the opportunity for another 100 years of relevance by providing a safe, renovated and much-needed place currently missing in the community for affordable cultural and performing arts as well as for other community events,” Linda Weise, collective president, said in the release.
The city has earmarked $2.5 million for the project through funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Sign up for notices of public meetings where the collective's plans will be discussed by emailing PublicEngagement@CommunityCulturalCollective.org.
