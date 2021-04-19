The city of Colorado Springs is seeking bids for Fire Station 23, its newest station, which will be located southeast of downtown at the existing fire headquarters building a 375 Printers Parkway.
The new station will have the address of 393 Printers Parkway and will be built on land already owned by the city.
The request for proposals was issued April 16, and bids are due May 14. A bid will be awarded May 26, with a notice to proceed issued on June 4 for the project, expected to take up to a year to build.
The station will house Engine 23 and a crew of four, which has been running calls from the headquarters building for at least a year. Engine 23 replaced Squad 8, a two-person medical crew created in 2010 to handle an abundance of medical calls in that vicinity, Capt. Mike Smaldino tells the Indy by phone.
When Engine 23's crew went into service, an office and conference room were revamped for living quarters.
The new building will have standard living quarters for the four-person crew. The new construction will also include a radio shop, which is now located at a maintenance facility on Fontanero Street.
The RFP specifies a pre-engineered metal building, though it remains to be seen if the building when completed will look like other fire stations, which are generally brick, or brick and stucco.
The project will cost $5 million, which is being funded with the issuance of certificates of participation, a debt instrument the city maintains doesn't require voter approval and has been upheld by the courts as legal.
That area of the city already has Stations 1, 6, 7 and 8 within several miles of one another — Station 8, for example, at 3737 Airport Road is 1.6 miles from the new building site. But Smaldino says that's because that area generates more calls that the other parts of the city.
In 2019, the year before Engine 23's company replaced Squad 8, Squad 8 ran 3,781 alarms, he says, the fourth busiest in the city. That year, the department responded to more than 70,000 calls.
"The station is being located at the [headquarters] due to construction 'in-fill' in the area, increasing emergency responses in the area that in-fill...," Smaldino says in an email. "We are continuing to monitor new construction and the resulting emergency responses in the north and east areas of the city."
See a map of the city's fire stations here.