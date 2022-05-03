In a startling revelation, Politico reported May 2 that the Supreme Court had opined in a draft decision that the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion should be overturned.
The decision comes in response to the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a Mississippi law adopted in 2018 that bans abortions after 15 weeks, except in a medical emergency and in cases of severe fetal abnormality.
In the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Casey reference involves a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, in which the Supreme Court ruled that restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional if they place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus is viable.
Alito also wrote, "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely.”
If the draft stands as written, the ruling will push authority over abortion to the states, many of which already have adopted abortion bans that will kick in if and when the Supreme Court overrules the Roe case.
Planned Parenthood issued a statement saying people will gather at federal courthouses across the country later today "to make clear that 80% of Americans think abortion should be legal.We're gathering to show that the court loses its legitimacy when it takes away people's rights."
The agency also noted that Planned Parenthood health centers "are open and will continue to provide care, and we'll keep fighting to ensure you have the health care access you deserve." See state by state where abortion access exists.
Adrienne Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, said in a statement: “We’ve long known that the current makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court is hostile to reproductive rights. While this opinion is only a draft, it’s clear our fears were justified. The Supreme Court has failed this country. If the decision comes down as drafted, this outcome is as dangerous as it is unprecedented, and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion. As we navigate the implications of this devastating draft, we want to be clear: We’re not going anywhere. Our doors are open, abortion care is legal, and we’re here for our patients today and every day.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who signed into law a bill last month that codifies protections to ensure that choice remains legal in Colorado, said in a statement, "While states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona are engaging in the unwelcome intrusion of government into deeply personal and religious decisions, Colorado remains a refuge where individual rights are respected and where any person has the ability to live, work, thrive, and raise a family on their own terms.”
Polis called the draft ruling "a radical shift in American life away from individual freedom."
Polis also noted that Colorado was the first state to allow safe, legal abortion, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. John Love in 1967.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, said in a fundraising release, "[T]he Supreme Court’s intention to overturn abortion rights at the federal level in this country [represents] an attack on a fundamental constitutional right enshrined in law for half a century. If this draft opinion reflects the Court’s decision to overturn Roe, this would drag us back to a time when people faced horrific risks to their lives because they didn’t have the freedom to make their own health care choices."
He blamed "this radical Supreme Court," so named for three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump during his term from 2017 to 2021.
But the leaked preliminary decision sent conservatives into nirvana, with Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, saying in a statement, “I pray and am hopeful that these reports are true, and the Supreme Court does the right thing. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was tragically wrong and has cost over 73 million unborn children their lives. I have always fought for the lives of the unborn and will never waiver in my fight.”
Lamborn also reminded voters that he "introduced more pro-life legislation in his years in the Colorado General Assembly than anyone in its history. He continues to introduce and to cosponsor pro-life legislation in Congress."
Conservative organization Liberty Counsel, which filed an amicus brief in the case, issued a statement from its founder and chairman Mat Staver:
“Though we want to celebrate the apparent victory of the High Court overturning Roe v. Wade, it is concerning that confidentiality would be breached in this situation by someone inside the Supreme Court. For many years, I have confidently said that I will live to see the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. We are now witnessing an historic event that will reverberate around the world. The abortion decisions did incalculable damage to the Supreme Court’s integrity because they were wrongly decided and have no connection with the Constitution. And the carnage left in the wake of Roe v. Wade cannot be measured. May God forgive and heal our land for this great sin. Crowds of people immediately gathered front to the Supreme Court which raises significant security concerns for the Justices. May God protect the Justices of the United States Supreme Court.”