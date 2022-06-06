Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is warning against interfering with people's right to vote and election workers' duties, including the use of intimidation, and vowed to file charges that could land someone in jail for a year.
Weiser issued advisories that provide guidance on the crimes of voter or election worker intimidation, their penalties, and how to report violations should a person witness or be a target of voter intimidation at a polling center or at an official ballot drop box, the release said.
The advisories also highlight a new law that states it is unlawful for anyone to openly carry a firearm near voting locations.
The warning comes as primary ballots are being mailed this week.
“Coloradans have the right to a free and fair election,” Weiser said in the release. “Whether someone chooses to vote via mail, at a ballot drop box, or in person at a polling center, they and those who are ensuring the security of those votes should feel safe to participate in our democratic process. My office will hold accountable anyone who should attempt to interfere.”
Colorado law defines voter intimidation as when someone interferes, impedes, or prevents another from voting, or pressures a person to vote for or against a candidate or ballot initiative. Voter intimidation is a misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to one year in jail, or both. It's also illegal to interfere with an election official while performing their duties, which also is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $750, up to 120 days imprisonment, or both.
Highlights from the attorney general’s advisories:
- It is unlawful for any person to openly carry a firearm: (1) at a polling location; (2) within 100 feet of a ballot drop-box; (3) or in any building in which a polling location is located. This prohibition is in effect on the day of any election and during any time when voting is permitted. Certain exceptions are provided for persons on their private property, uniformed security guards, and peace officers. The prohibition does not apply to concealed carry firearms.
- Doxxing election workers is illegal. It is illegal to knowingly place on the Internet an election official’s or worker’s, or their immediate family member’s, personal information if doing so poses an imminent and serious threat to the official’s or worker’s safety, or that of their immediate family members, and the person in violation is aware or should be aware of such threat.
- Not just anyone can claim to be a poll watcher. In Colorado, for a person to be a poll watcher, they generally must have been selected by a political party, unaffiliated or write-in candidate, or registered issue committee; have their name certified to the county clerk and recorder on an official list; and present their certificate to the election judges at the time they enter the polling center and are sworn in by the judges.
- Poll watchers are subject to the same laws prohibiting voter intimidation as all other persons are. No person, including election officials, other voters, poll watchers, law enforcement officers, or other government officials may intimidate a voter. Poll watchers must also follow other rules and laws governing how to watch poll center activities.
If you witness voter or election worker intimidation or are subject to it yourself, contact local law enforcement or the county clerk and recorder's office. You can also call the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 720-508-6000.