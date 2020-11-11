Colorado College has been awarded a $575,000 grant from the Sachs Foundation to support Black students who are interested in pursuing careers in education.
The grant will support summer fellowships, academic-year internships and scholarships.
“We are enormously grateful to the Sachs Foundation for this generous and visionary grant,” says Mike Edmonds, acting co-president of Colorado College. “The grant supports Colorado College’s goals of making a CC education financially accessible and helps advance our Antiracism Initiative.”
The initiative is a college-wide effort to actively examine and oppose the ways that racism exists and persists at the college.
The primary mission of the Sachs Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, is to provide educational opportunities to Black and African American residents of Colorado who meet established academic and financial criteria.
“The underrepresentation of Black teachers in Colorado classrooms, along with the benefits that all students receive from a diverse teaching corps, creates an excellent opportunity to support education by directly supporting Black students who want to become educators,” Sachs Foundation President Ben Ralston said in a news release. “We are excited to be partnering with Colorado College in this shared mission.”
The foundation’s ultimate goal is to increase the number of Black teachers working in Colorado through the recently created Sachs Teacher Development Program. Upon successful completion of this program, students will be eligible to receive financial assistance to supplement their incomes as teachers for three years.
“The partnership with the Sachs Foundation allows the Education Department to continue our mission to teach for social justice,” says Colorado College Associate Professor and Chair of the Education Department Manya Whitaker.
“Such a mission necessitates the active recruitment, development and support of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) teachers, but especially Black teachers whose presence in the classroom yields positive social, cognitive and academic outcomes for all students, regardless of race. We are extremely grateful to the Sachs Foundation for removing the economic barriers that prevent many Black students from considering a career in the classroom.”
The Sachs Foundation was first envisioned in 1927 when Henry Sachs promised family friend Effie Stroud (Frazier), who was Black and the top student at Colorado Springs High School, that he would pay for her to attend Colorado College. The foundation was incorporated upon Stroud’s graduation from Colorado College in 1931 and has since supported more than 5,000 students in their pursuit of education.
Stroud Frazier’s legacy lives on through the Sachs Foundation, as well as Colorado College’s Stroud Scholars Program, initiated in honor of Stroud and her brother, Kelly Dolphus Stroud, who also graduated from Colorado College in 1931.
The program, which seeks to address affordability concerns and increase access to Colorado College for students historically excluded from higher education, formally launched this summer and enrolled 25 Colorado Springs high school students in a three-year preparatory program.