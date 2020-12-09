A dozen prisoners housed by the Colorado Department of Corrections have died of COVID-19, CDOC said in a release. Most recently, three died on Nov. 30, and one on Dec. 1.
The department said it’s been regularly testing staff and inmates during the pandemic, which leads to quarantines and other measures. It also uses the BinaxNow rapid-testing program, with same-day results, for staff. CDOC has conducted more than 95,000 tests so far. Of the 14,083 people incarcerated in CDOC prisons, 1,558 tested positive. Of the 6,182 employees, 207 have tested positive.
CDOC requires masks, checks staff temperatures upon arrival, and said it tries to assign staff to just one area to avoid cross-contamination between units.
“We remain committed to fighting this virus with every tool we have, and we will continue to work with medical and public health experts to help prevent and mitigate the spread of this virus inside our facilities,” CDOC Executive Director Dean Williams said in a release.