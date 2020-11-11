Colorado House Democrats announced the new House Majority leadership team Nov. 5.
House Democrats elected Rep. Alec Garnett (D-Denver) to serve as Speaker of the Colorado House; Rep. Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo) to serve as Majority Leader; Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) to serve as assistant majority leader; Reps. Meg Froelich (D-Littleton) and Lisa Cutter (D-Jefferson County) to serve as majority caucus co-chairs, and Reps. Monica Duran (D-Wheat Ridge) and Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn) to serve as majority caucus co-whips.
With 41 members, the caucus will continue to hold the largest Democratic majority since 1965.
Speaker-designee Garnett served as the House Majority Leader in the 72nd General Assembly. He represents House District 2, which includes parts of Denver and is the youngest House district in the state. His election will be official when the House convenes for the first day of the 2021 legislative session in January.
“In this election, Coloradans continued to place their trust in Democratic leadership, and it is a privilege to lead our state forward to help Colorado build back stronger,” Garnett said in a news release. “House Democrats are committed to forging an economic recovery where every Coloradan has a fair shot at success. We will put students and teachers first and protect the Colorado we love by preserving our clean air and water.”