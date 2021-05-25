Want to bank $1 million? Get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Jared Polis introduced the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing on Tuesday, May 25, where vaccinated Coloradans will have the opportunity to win $1 million, for a total of $5 million in prizes given out, the state said in a news release.
Each week, for five weeks, one winner will be paid with money from federal funds given to the state to increase the number of vaccinations.
Winners will be announced on June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25, with the final winner being announced on July 7.
Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7.
The initiative is being being offered in partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), Colorado Lottery, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
“I hope this exciting public health initiative encourages even more Coloradans to get vaccinated now, and for those who have already taken this important step, you’re already eligible to win the big prize," Polis said in a release.
"This isn’t just about the money, but about getting more Coloradans the protection they need from this deadly virus so we can put this pandemic behind us and power the Colorado comeback.”
Prizes will be based on COVID-19 vaccine records contained in the Colorado Immunization Information System. The state of Colorado consulted with the Attorney General’s Office on the design of this drawing. Coloradans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine are automatically entered to win.
To be eligible to win, a person must:
Live in the State of Colorado.
Be at least 18 years of age.
Not be an administrator of the Colorado Immunization Information System, a Colorado Lottery employee conducting the drawing, an auditor certifying the drawing, the Governor of the State of Colorado, the Lt. Governor of the State of Colorado or the Senior Director of the Colorado Lottery.
Have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Have not already won.
Have signed and submitted all required documentation and releases as part of the claims process by the deadlines identified in the drawing procedures.
The push for vaccines comes as the state reports about half the state's population is fully vaccinated.