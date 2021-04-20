Sen. John Hickenlooper was the first Colorado elected official to send out a news release commenting on the conviction of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. But others soon jumped in.
Said Hickenlooper: "Today's verdict was clear. While we welcome this verdict, let's remember that no sentence will ever bring George Floyd back to his family. No sentence can erase the trauma that his family has endured. Black Americans deserve a world in which their lives aren't threatened by the very people sworn to protect them. We must reform a broken system that continues to allow these tragedies to happen."
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said: "Today’s verdict in the George Floyd murder case represents our justice system working effectively with a jury considering the evidence and performing its duty. But it is not the end. We must continue each day to pursue justice for all and build trust between communities and law enforcement.... Today is a somber day. This is not an end, but a beginning. The work must continue to build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve and to hold accountable those who break that trust."
Sen. Michael Bennet issued a statement, saying, "No jury’s decision can return George Floyd to the safety of his family’s arms. No single verdict can demolish the structural racism that still plagues our country. But today, the jury reached the right conclusion. Tomorrow, we have to continue the work to ensure that every American, no matter their race, can live in safety with equal protection under the law."
There were organizations who commented as well.
Muslim Advocates Executive Director Farhana Khera called the verdict a "long-overdue measure of justice for the Floyd family" and called on all the other officers involved in the death to be held accountable. "Further, we must all take drastic, immediate action to overhaul the law enforcement and justice systems that have allowed this violence to continue for so long,” Khera said.
John Gordon, executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota, said: "Today, for the first time in state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man. Now, we can finally say George Floyd’s name and make it synonymous not only with grief, anger, and loss over his brutal murder, but with a moment of justice.... While this verdict brings a certain rare form of accountability for police, achieving this outcome for Mr. Floyd is only one step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black and Brown communities."
Colorado Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, Denver, said: “Today George Floyd’s family, the Black community, and the nation as a whole were offered an important measure of closure as a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murdering George Floyd. This is the right verdict - the only viable outcome of such a tragic and heartless injustice."
Black Caucus Chair Rep. Leslie Herod, Denver: “This verdict represents accountability. It is not justice. True justice would mean George Floyd was still with us today.... True justice will come when we don’t have to hesitate every time we turn on the news in case another video of state sanctioned murder should flash upon our screen."
Rep. Daneya Esgar, Pueblo: “Last year, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Colorado led the nation in passing a bold, sweeping police accountability bill that moved us closer to justice in our communities. Today, as we breathe a collective sigh of relief after the guilty verdict, we recommit ourselves to continuing to advance the cause of justice."