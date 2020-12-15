The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Colorado.
Governor Jared Polis signed for and received the first shipment of the vaccine Dec. 14 at the State Lab in Denver. Polis was joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment staff, CDPHE incident commander Scott Bookman, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State of Colorado Lead Epidemiologist, Brigadier General Scott Sherman, director of Joint Vaccine Task Force and the Colorado National Guard.
“This is great news for our health care workers and those at highest risk in our state & the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Polis said.
“This vaccine is an amazing scientific triumph for humanity and the distribution which starts today is a historic undertaking. We still have a ways to go and Coloradans should double down now and continue to do what we know works in the fight against this virus and that’s wearing masks, physically distancing, and avoiding personal gatherings.”
Polis later joined frontline health care workers in Fort Collins as they received the first doses of the vaccine in Colorado.
Deliveries will continue Dec. 15 and 16 to the remaining 21 vaccine recipient sites. The State lab received 975 doses, UCHealth Poudre Valley received 3900 doses and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs received 3900.