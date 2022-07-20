Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and State Rep. Ron Hanks, who lost their bids for the GOP nominations for secretary of state and U.S. Senate, respectively, in the June 28 primary election are now seeking hand recounts.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold advised both by letter dated July 19 that none of their claims of an unfair election are true.
"...the Secretary of State’s office is unable to accommodate your request for a recount using hand-counting methodology. Should you wish to go forward with the recount allowed under state law and rule, you will need to resubmit a notarized written request to our office before the July 26, 2022, statutory deadline, followed by payment of the cost of the recount," Griswold wrote.
We reported Peters' and Hanks' request for recounts in this week's Indy.
In identical letters to Griswold dated July 15, Peters and Hanks allege a recount by machine, the same method used to tabulate the primary election's results originally, isn't acceptable. They allege that Dominion voting systems "violated federal voting system standards considering the nine unmitigated security vulnerabilities announced by CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] ... and thus was not certifiable under Colorado law."
But Griswold said in her response that state law allows a recount to be conducted in the same manner as the original ballot count, so long as there were no discrepancies in the public tabulation test that precedes a recount.
She also noted that if there are no discrepancies, and there were not, an election rule states the recount "must be conducted" in the same manner as the ballot count of the election.
As for CISA, Griswold noted that Peters and Hanks cited an advisory "regarding a version of the Dominion Democracy Suite voting system that is not in use in Colorado." (Emphasis contained in the original.)
Peters and Hanks are 2020 presidential election deniers who are supporters of former President Donald Trump. Peters has been featured in appearances by the MyPillow Guy, Michael Lindell, who has promulgated the falsehood that the election was stolen by Biden, and Hanks was in the nation's Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, though he claims he didn't enter the Capitol building.
Both lost by significant margins to more moderate Republicans in the primary, Pam Anderson in the Secretary of State's race, and Joe O'Dea in the Senate race.
In a statement to the media, the Secretary of State's Office said:
“The Secretary of State’s Office has received letters from Ron Hanks and Tina Peters requesting cost estimates for hand recounts. The letters make a number of false allegations regarding Colorado’s election security and integrity. Unequivocally, these allegations are false. The Republican Senate and Secretary of State Primary race were each audited, and the results were confirmed as accurate by bipartisan election judges.
“The Secretary of State’s Office followed all statutes and rules regarding requests for recounts and Mr. Hanks and Ms. Peters chose to not provide the certified funds as required under law. Coloradans made their voices heard and candidates should accept the results of a secure and fair election – not spread disinformation.”