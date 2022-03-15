Local political operative John Pitchford, former El Paso County GOP treasurer, has filed a complaint against Colorado Springs Forward State Political Funding Committee. Pitchford alleges it violated campaign finance laws as the political action committee (PAC) had insufficient funds to cover the donations.
Springs Forward, based in Colorado Springs, gave Commissioner Holly Williams' re-election campaign $5,000 on Oct. 10, 2021, and Commissioner Cami Bremer's re-election campaign $5,000 on Oct 25, 2021.
First, the limit anyone can give to a candidate for a county office in Colorado is $2,500, so Pitchford takes issue with the size of those donations. (Both Williams and Bremer returned $2,500 each to the PAC on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, respectively.)
Second, CSF's PAC "had 22 consecutive Tracer [state campaign finance] reports showing no contributions and 22 consecutive reports showing a line 5 balance of $850 Funds on Hand. Where did the 10K come from?" Pitchford tells the Indy in an email.
Apparently, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office agrees those are good questions and has opened an investigation. Read the entire notice here:
"The Division initially determines that Complainant alleges sufficient facts to support a factual and legal basis for the violations of law alleged in the Complaint," the office said in its "Notice of Initial Review and Investigation."
CSF has been a political force in local elections going back years. We wrote about the group here.
The Indy reached out to Katie Kennedy, who's listed as the contact person for the CSF PAC and she declined to comment, saying she wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the organization.
The CSF PAC states on its campaign finance filing its purpose is "supporting candidates for county offices, who support the values of Colorado Springs Forward and its members including economic development, investing in infrastructure, and the future vitality of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region."
We also asked Williams and Bremer for a comment. Williams says in an email, "We endeavor to comply with campaign finance requirements. When we learned that a contribution may have been made an error, we returned it as provided by law."
We'll update when we hear from Bremer.
Both face opposition within their own party. Lindsay Moore is seeking to unseat Williams, while Bremer is being challenged by David Winney. The challenges have emerged from a rift within the party as a new surge of enthusiasm from the hard right tries to take root.
Williams has $38,485 cash on hand, while Bremer has accumulated $33,212. The challengers only recently filed their candidate affidavits and haven't filed campaign finance reports.
Both Republican incumbents come from political families. Williams is married to Wayne Williams, former county commissioner and Colorado secretary of state, current Colorado Springs City Councilor and candidate for Springs mayor.
Bremer is the daughter in law of Duncan Bremer, a former county commissioner, and she's married to Eli Bremer, who's seeking to unseat Sen. Michael Bennet.