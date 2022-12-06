Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs fire departments have announced burn restrictions, citing weather conditions, effective Dec. 7.
"Burn Restrictions are going into effect due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs," the CSFD said in a release.
Violators could be subject to penalties that include up to a $2,500 fine and 189 days in jail.
"Fires caused in violation of this Order may be investigated as a misdemeanor or felony arson violations, which would subject violators to any penalties provided under Colorado State statutes," the release said.
Here's what's prohibited in the city:
• Any type of fire, whether open or contained, on any undeveloped wildland area.
• Recreational fires
• Bonfires
• Open or prescribed burns
• Outdoor smoking in city parks and open spaces
• Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained, and functioning spark arrestor.
• Recreational fireworks/devices requiring ignition such as sparklers, snakes, aerials, comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc. (prohibited at all times)
• Trash/rubbish burning is also prohibited at all times.
Manitou's Fire Chief John Forsett announced Stage 1 fire restrictions, saying they align with those in El Paso County and Colorado Springs.
“I am thankful and want to recognize the extensive cooperation with members of the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group (PPRWPG)," he said in the release. "The thoughtful data analysis and local and regional opinion of resource availability shared by members of the PPRWPG is invaluable.”
Stage 1 Restrictions:
• Open fires and open burning are prohibited, except for fires in permanently constructed fire rings within the city's RV and camping parks; private residential charcoal grills and smokers, wood burning fireplaces (chiminea), or fire pits, provided they have proper fitting screen covers and they are separated by at least 15-feet from structures or other combustible material.
• Outdoor smoking of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes is prohibited, except that smoking is permitted within 15 feet of a city-approved disposal receptacle at city approved locations. Discarding lighted cigarettes, cigars or pipe tobacco products outdoors, other than in a city-approved receptacle is also prohibited.
(These restrictions do not apply to gas-fueled grills used out-of-doors, or to fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves. Additionally, compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences are not included.)
In addition, Manitou said whenever the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning for this area, Stage 2 burn ban orders will be in effect, according to town ordinance.
Stage 2 Burn Bans include:
• Open burning ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire. This includes all campfires and warming fires, all solid fuel-burning fireplaces (fire pits, fire tables, chimineas, etc.) and cooking appliances (charcoal barbeque grills or pellet smokers and barbeque grills).
This ban excludes liquid propane-fueled or gas-fueled open-flame cooking devices (such as liquid propane barbeque grills or camping stoves) with a 10-foot separation from combustible materials (clearance not applicable to single-family homes). The ban does not apply to compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves inside homes.
• Outdoor smoking ban, defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco product is strictly prohibited.
• Prohibited sale and use of fireworks and explosives, defined as sale of any and all types of fireworks, and use of any explosives not limited to fireworks, fuses or blasting caps and rockets.
• Dangerous equipment use, defined as the operation of any equipment outdoors that emits sparks (such as grinder or chainsaw) or open flame (welding or operating an acetylene or other torch) without a chemical-pressurized fire extinguisher equal to or exceeding a rating of 2A 10BC readily available to the operator.