Colorado Springs voters will be asked at the Nov. 2 election to forfeit $20 million in tax revenue collected in 2021 above limits imposed by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) to create a fund for wildland fire mitigation.
Moreover, the measure will ask permission to keep that $20 million every year without seeking voter permission because the measure includes language that would reset the city's TABOR cap to absorb the $20 million permanently.
While some money might be spent in other parts of the city, the clear target is the the city's Westside that abuts national forest lands, where the Waldo Canyon fire started in June 2012 and days later swept into the city, destroying 347 homes and killing two people.
The amount collected above the TABOR cap is expected to be more than $20 million, Mayor John Suthers said, but any excess over $20 million will be refunded by the city via utility bills. He did not provide a figure.
Suthers wants to use the money to set up a wildland fire mitigation fund, from which the city would spend no more than 5 percent per year to clear out brush that would lessen the impact of a wildfire.
That's $1 million a year — two to three times the amount the Colorado Springs Fire Department now spends on fire mitigation and prevention, Suthers and Colorado Springs Fire Chief Chief Randy Royal said.
"It occurred to myself and others in administration, given the economic prosperity of Colorado Springs right now, we had an opportunity to reach that result without imposing a further tax on citizens, and that was through retention of TABOR revenues in an amount that would create a permanent wildfire mitigation fund...," Suthers said.
He also said he expects the TABOR excess to top $20 million, but added, "We don’t know the extent to which it does and won’t know until December after the election."
A city spokesperson later told the Indy the city could collect $30 million more than is allowed by TABOR, only $20 million of which would be retained under the ballot measure.
Suthers stressed that mitigation efforts are "broad" and include evacuation planning. The measure also calls for the mayor to appoint a citizen advisory committee to work with firefighters to determine expenditures year to year.
The $20 million, Suthers said, would be bolstered by one-time grants the city will seek.
"We think it's a great opportunity for our community and the safety of our citizens," Royal said. "It's not a one-time deal. We mitigate a neighborhood and five years later, we’re having to do it again."
Councilors cheered the measure, voting unanimously to refer it to the ballot.
"I think this is great," Council President Pro Tem Richard Skorman said, noting the money can be used in other parts of the city too.
However, it's the Westside that's been problematic, with the vast majority of the 35,000 homes located in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) lining the city's western flank.
While Skorman opposed the ballot language limiting spending to 5 percent, Suthers said he wants people to know it's a long term fund and won't be spent in a couple of years.
"If it [the fund] does get lower, it would be ripe for an infusion of funds from a TABOR retention, which suggests the city will continually ask to keep TABOR excess funds — requests voters have consistently approved in the past," Suthers said.
When asked by Councilor Nancy Henjum to react to citizen sentiment that westsiders should pay for the mitigation of their neighborhoods, not the whole city, Suthers said, "The reality is that while fire dangers may be greater in the WUI, the fact is they exist throughout the city. When you have grassland fires that can imperil neighborhoods. We have pockets of lots of trees in the city itself. Palmer Park, Çorral Bluffs. This is not something that’s limited to the Front Range, and I think we ought to tell all our citizens we’ll be engaging in mitigating efforts throughout the city to protect life and property."
Royal added that wildfires affect lots of people who might work in the at-risk areas, and Suthers asserted that property values and insurance rates all over the city might be tied to wildland fire risk on the Westside.
Suthers also noted the fund could be spent on properties outside the city's boundaries if it would be beneficial to the city.
Skorman estimated the Waldo Canyon fire had a $2 billion impact due to property losses, as well as hits to businesses and the tourism industry.
"We’re all affected by fire," he said, noting that a big fire like the Waldo Canyon fire caused lots of citizens to seek medical treatment due to poor air quality.
Suthers also noted that post-fire flooding puts pressure on the city's stormwater system, another reason to minimize the impact of wildland fire.
The city also is asking voters in November to double the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax, while shifting the percentages allotted for each — notably reducing spending on open space.
Lastly, the city has referred a measure to the ballot to abolish a Special Improvement Maintenance District and replace it with a General Improvement District in the Briargate area, which will be voted on by about 11,000 affected residents.
The city will pay El Paso County about $245,000 for election services.