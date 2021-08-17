Several departments in state government are requiring staffers who interact with vulnerable populations and those living in congregate living settings be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October and have the first shot by Sept. 30, the state said in an Aug. 17 news release.
The departments include Corrections, Human Services and Public Health and Environment.
Separately, Gov. Jared Polis urged the State Board of Health to put the rush on rule making to require virus vaccines for all personnel working directly with vulnerable populations and in settings where residents receive essential medical care.
Citing the more transmissible Delta variant, the release said unvaccinated people are at higher risk and spreading the deadly disease. The best solution is for more people to be fully vaccinated, officials said.
"We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff and the incarcerated individuals in our custody to the best of our ability," DOC Executive Director Dean Williams said in the release. "Some people will say that it is a personal choice whether or not they want to get vaccinated, but it is very difficult to socially distance in congregate settings, and inmates do not have a choice regarding where they live and who they come in contact with.”
Williams said those who don't get vaccinated are "potentially putting the lives of the people around them at risk and individuals incarcerated at risk."
DHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes noted that DHS employees are "in the health care business" and it's their "ultimate responsibility to do everything we can to protect and provide for the wellbeing of our clients, and one another."
She also noted that DHS clients who live in congregate settings have been hit hard and getting vaccinated is "the right thing for clients, staff, loved ones and community."
The release also quoted Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director, who said the vaccine is "the most powerful tool" to end the pandemic.
While more than 3 million people in Colorado are fully vaccinated, "By requiring the vaccine for people who work in congregate settings and with high-risk populations, we can make even more of a difference," she said.
All DOC employees who interface with the public, interact with inmates or parolees, or who enter facilities as part of their job assignment must get the vaccine.
DOC issued notice that other state employees, contract employees, visitors, volunteers and vendors who enter a prison facility must be vaccinated, "with some accommodations made for extenuating circumstances."
DOC spokesperson Annie Skinner tells the Indy via email that the agency has conducted over 230,000 inmate tests during the course of the pandemic and has vaccinated over 13,500 staff members and inmates. Its inmate mortality rate is .3 percent, she notes, lower than the national rate. No staffers have succumbed to the virus, she says.
She also provided a long list of steps that have been adopted that comprise DOC's "robust" response to keep staffers and inmates safe, including the quarantine and testing of incoming prisoners.
The release said nearly 59 percent of all DOC are fully vaccinated; 64 percent of the inmate population is vaccinated and another 8 percent have received the first dose.
For CDPHE, all employees, temporary staff and contractors who go in-person to health facilities to perform a job duty, such as long-term care facility inspectors and others, will be required to be vaccinated.
Because DOC will require all those who interact with the agency to be vaccinated, we asked the El Paso County Sheriff's Office if transport deputies, who take inmates to and from DOC facilities, will be required to be vaccinated.
We'll update when we hear something.
Meantime, the most recent advisory on the sheriff's website, dated a month ago, states:
"Nationwide, we have seen a decrease in COVID related numbers, but our care and screening has not ceased for our staff and for our incarcerated citizens that are housed at the El Paso County Jail. We continue to provide daily health screenings and testing for all staff, contractors, and incarcerated citizens. Twice per day screening for those that have tested positive. Our incarcerated citizens are offered a COVID test once per week and weekly we are vaccinating all interested individuals. Our last vaccination occurred July 16, 2021."
The jail has been the setting of several outbreaks during the pandemic, and one jail deputy died of COVID.
While many health systems, including UCHealth, which runs Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, have already required personnel to be vaccinated, Polis urged the state health board to devise a rule requiring all those who work in settings involving vulnerable populations and medical care be vaccinated.
“This is a grave situation as we find ourselves staring down the far more contagious delta variant and knowing that the estimated 30-40% of unvaccinated staff provides too many opportunities for this virus to enter into these facilities," Polis said in a letter to the board.
"This workforce has been through so much over the last 18 months. They are tired and burnt out and we were experiencing high turn over and staff shortages even before the pandemic arrived on our shores," he wrote. "In order to minimize disruption to the workforce you must take a comprehensive approach to this rule making to ensure that if one facility has a vaccine requirement the staff does not leave to go to a facility down the road without a vaccine requirement.”
Earlier this month, Polis and the administration announced that unvaccinated state workers must begin serial testing and continue mask-wearing indoors in public spaces.
Polis has left mask rules in schools up to school districts and general orders up to local governments.
On Aug. 17, the city and county of Denver announced a new Public Health Order that requires face coverings in schools and childcare facilities for people over 2 years old, effective Aug. 18.
El Paso County, which has become a hot spot for COVID infections, has issued no such orders, and El Paso County commissioners have said they have no intention of imposing a mask mandate.
As a footnote, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has banned mask and vaccination mandates in that state, recently tested positive for the virus, The New York Times reported.