What follows is a collection of comments posted on Facebook or issued in news releases:
Inside Out Youth Services bases in Colorado Springs: “We are absolutely devastated by the horrific act of violence at Club Q in Colorado Springs last night. Our community is mourning the loss of five loved ones today, along with their friends and family.
"Here in Colorado Springs, Inside Out Youth Services works with young people every day to build community, and the youth we serve deserve better -- they deserve to be safe from fear, threats, and violence. We call on Colorado's leaders to step up and condemn this hateful attack and condemn the anti-LGBTQIA2+ rhetoric that fueled it.
"Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we mourn the lives of transgender people who have been killed. This mass shooting has compounded the pain already felt so keenly by our community.”
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis: “Our hearts are broken for the victims of the horrific tragedy in Colorado Springs, and their loved ones. This unspeakable attack has robbed countless people of their friends and family and an entire community’s sense of safety. You can draw a straight line from the false and vile rhetoric about LGBTQ people spread by extremists and amplified across social media, to the nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, to the dozens of attacks on our community like this one. That this mass shooting took place on the eve of on Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we honor the memory of the trans people killed the prior year, deepens the trauma and tragedy for all in the LGBTQ community. The media must stop spreading misinformation and elevate the truth that LGBTQ people exist, belong and want to live in peace and safety. Elected officials and corporate leaders must act immediately to prioritize this truth, and protect everyone’s safety.”
One Colorado statement: “There are no words that will undo the horror that continues to devastate our communities. Our safe spaces continue to become places of grief, trauma, and sorrow due to gun violence, mass shootings, and the general disrespect for our human condition. Not one more life should be taken or lost. No one should feel unsafe to celebrate or live authentically in public. I commend the Colorado Springs first responders, police department, and the courageous Club Q community who worked swiftly to stop the violence. One Colorado calls on our local, state, and federal lawmakers to go beyond statements and condolences and take swift, exacting action to ensure public safety. It is imperative to protect every single person in our communities–especially our most vulnerable, on which gun violence has taken an enormous toll. To the courageous Club Q community who experienced this nightmare - I see you, One Colorado is here for you, and your LGBTQ+ community stands with you.”
Everytown for Gun Safety, in Colorado: The rate of gun deaths has increased 41% from 2011 to 2020 in Colorado, compared to a 33% increase nationwide. This means that in 2020 there were 349 more gun deaths than in 2011.
In Colorado, the rate of gun suicide increased 28% and gun homicide increased 103% from 2011 to 2020, compared to a 12% increase and 70% increase nationwide, respectively.
In an average year, 850 people die by guns.
With a rate of 14.5 deaths per 100,000 people, Colorado has the 22nd-highest rate of gun deaths in the US.
Alan Gionet: There is crying and begging this morning. Begging that it not be true. But it is again. More families are being told, your loved one is dead, or will bear a life long injury.
People acted heroically in Colorado Springs last night. But I fear what we will learn is that yet again, I could write this story's framework with a same, common set of facts. Will will ask what was wrong with shooter, 22 year old Anderson Lee Aldrich? But the answer is not what was wrong with him, but what is wrong with us that we continue to allow it?
Tanner Pettit: Last night, I had to experience something I never thought I would ever have to experience, and I hope that no one I know ever does. I just moved to Colorado Springs about a week ago, and decided to go to one of the popular LGBTQ+ clubs, Club Q, in the area to watch a drag show, make friends, and have fun.
Near the end of the night, I was waiting for my Uber back home, a man by the name of Anderson Aldrich entered Club Q with a rife and began shooting people. 5 people were shot and killed. At least 18 are reported injured. I was lucky to be able to get out of the club and to safety. Many others were not lucky.
I'm not going to turn this into an argument on gun control, on LGBTQ+ rights, on the role of police officers. Last night I was witness to a disgusting and terrifying tragedy and my heart goes out to the beautiful people I was able to meet that night. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, and I hope that the person behind this disgusting and inhumane act is brought to justice.
Trey Sanders: I’m at a loss for words. One of the most sweetest, loving, and caring person you could ever meet…gone like that. His name was Derrick, but I’ve always called him Davi. We had such great times together. Always treated you with the upmost respect and an outstanding bartender.
Every time I would go, Davi would always make sure that my drink had a little extra in it. He always made me feel comfortable. He was insanely hilarious, smart and beyond wise. I cannot believe that you are gone. I was just confirmed of your passing moments ago and I still find it hard to believe. This one hit me hard.
Chance Lourdes: Another hate crime. Directly induced by inhumane political “othering” of Republican Party! “Darkness is when we can not see the Humanity in others."
Lorraine Fontana: Silver lining on this killing spree at an LGBTQ nightclub? 911 calls got police there within 5 minutes, and some patrons of the bar were brave enough to stop the shooter from killing more people. This could have been a lot worse. May the Spirit of those killed find Rest in Peace.
Susana Rodriguez: This is shocking. All this craziness happening so close to home. How are people capable of doing such cruel things to others? Makes me so scared for the world my girls are going into. All I know is that I’m going to continue to be there for people and show kindness anyway I can and teach my girls to do the same.
Bradley Blevins: This is what hate breeds and this is what Republicans are responsible for when they pass bills like "don't say gay", go after LGBTQ+ rights, attack same-sex marriage, and tell brainwashed idiots that the gays are coming for your kids. Republicans use minority groups as pawns for their personal gain. It's hateful and it gets fellow Americans killed. If you agree with Republican views, if you vote Republican, if you support Ron DeSantis, then delete me now. There is no reason for you to stick around. I don't need you in my life and you clearly don't want me or my kind in your life.
Mike Gaskins: MORE MURDERS IN “THE KILLING FIELDS” OF AMERICA..
I don’t know anything about Anderson Lee Aldrich.. the 22 year old accused of perpetrating another mass killing of members in the LGBTQ Community.. but I will go out on a limb and bet he’s not a Democrat.. not a liberal.. nor a progressive.. witnesses say Aldrich used a “long rifle”..
Another limb I’ll go out on.. I’ll say this.. I’d bet money on his political affiliation.. or.. who he supports..
Some of the best people I know on this planet are members of the LGBTQ Community.. my heart is heavy with sadness for them..
Hate in this country is as American as apple pie.. the fact that some people can hate another human being to the point where they can walk into a Mall.. a Club.. a Church.. a Concert.. a Movie.. a School.. slaughter innocent people.. is mind boggling to me.. our so-called political leaders continue to do nothing.. that should tell us what a God fearing nation this is.. and.. given who the victims are in this case.. they will continue to do nothing.. well.. I’m sure they’ll be some “thoughts & prayers”.. maybe..
Speaking of Church.. and since it’s Sunday.. if your pastor didn’t speak about this tragedy today.. I would have to wonder why he/she didn’t mention it.. how and why these so-called religious leaders continue to ignore and remain silent on the murder of gay people.. tells me all I need to know about the kind of gospel they’re peddling..
I am proud and active supporter of the LGBTQ Community.. when they hurt.. I hurt!
No Bullshit Zone!
Congressmen Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, in a release: "I am saddened to hear of the senseless loss of life in the shooting last night. Law enforcement and first responders are to be commended for their rapid response. All people should pray for the victims and their families."
From @link122 to Lamborn: "You contribute to the climate that leads people to commit senseless acts like this. Your anti-lgbtq bigotry inspires these people, which makes the whole ‘thoughts and prayers’ even more hollow than all the other times you have no more to offer.
From @NoLieWithBTC: Colorado Springs’ congressman, Doug Lamborn, is a rabid MAGA politician who pushed to defund PBS for showing a gay wedding, cosponsored a bill which implied drag queens molest children, and wants to ban same-sex marriage.
El Paso County in a release: We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred early this morning in Colorado Springs at Club Q. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been lost, injured, and affected by this horrible act. We are grateful for the first responders, including local law enforcement, medical and fire personnel as well as the heroic efforts of those on scene for their quick actions that likely saved lives. We offer our condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims. We are grieving with you, offer our condolences and support, and remain committed to helping everyone impacted through this difficult time.
Attorney General Phil Weiser: “Coloradans woke up this morning to news of a horrifying mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed or injured in this tragic shooting, and to the survivors who will continue to live with the trauma. Every single LGBTQ Coloradan is entitled to respect and dignity and to live their lives free and safe from harm.
"The Department of Law stands ready to assist local law enforcement and the FBI with the investigation in any way helpful. We are still learning the facts about this shooting, but what I can say is this: our words matter. Increased hateful rhetoric and demonization, especially against the LGBTQ community and particularly transgender people, is intolerable because it can lead to senseless acts of violence. We must value and affirm our LGBTQ community members and do all we can to keep them safe in Colorado and around the country.”
Gov. Jared Polis on Faceboook: “The Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs was horrific, sickening, and devastating news to wake up to. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and clarified that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn.”
Representatives-elect Stephanie Vigil and Regina English and Representative Marc Snyder: “This morning, our city is reeling. We are angry at this despicable violence targeting LGBTQ Coloradans, and heartbroken for the victims’ families and their loved ones. Club Q is a place of love and acceptance where people go to be themselves and celebrate life. To see that special place turn into a site of mass devastation is traumatizing. We will be here for the long road of recovery ahead for those who were injured in, witnessed, or responded to this violent attack. We will never stop fighting for our LGBTQ neighbors' freedom and safety in our community, and we will do everything we can to ensure we come together and heal from the pain and sorrow our city is feeling today.”
Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, co-founder of the Colorado LGBTQ Legislative Caucus, and Majority Caucus Co-chair, Brianna Titone, Chair of the Colorado LGBTQ Legislative Caucus: “We are devastated. Club Q is a safe haven for LGBTQ Coloradans, and many of us have gone there over the years seeking solidarity and community. For that sense of safety to be shattered by this unspeakable act of violence impacts the entire LGBTQ community. On Trans Day of Remembrance, we have already been grieving the hate crimes that too often claim the lives of LGBTQ people simply because of who we are. From the acts of violence that target our community every day to the horrific shooting at the Pulse Nightclub, horrible tragedies like this have happened far too often, and they need to stop now. We must take urgent and meaningful action to reduce gun violence and prevent crimes that target and kill LGBTQ people.”
Rep. Mike Lynch, Assistant Minority Leader, Colorado House Republicans: "The Colorado House Republicans are deeply saddened by the incomprehensible violence and loss of life that occurred last night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. We want all of those affected directly or indirectly in the LGBTQ community to know we mourn with them. Violence has no place in a civilized society. We are grateful to those patrons and law enforcement who risked their own safety to subdue the attacker and saved many more lives. We will overcome this tragedy and show the rest of the nation what it means to be Colorado Strong."
National Education Association: WASHINGTON — Another mass shooting, this time at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, reportedly leaves at least five people dead and 18 wounded. Police are investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.
The following statement can be attributed to NEA President Becky Pringle:
“No matter what we look like or whom we love everyone deserves freedom from hate and violence. We hold the victims, families, and communities impacted by these horrific murders in our hearts. We grieve for the loss and continue to focus our resolve to come together and end the hate and violence inflicted on our LGBTQ+ communities.
“We grieve for the loss of vibrant lives in our LGBTQ+ community. We will continue to work together to ensure all of us can be safe to live and love as our authentic selves — no exceptions.”
Americans United for Separate of Church and State state president and CEO Rachel Laser: “On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we woke up to news of another tragic mass shooting, this time targeting an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Every day, Americans United works toward a world in which we all can live as ourselves and believe as we choose. Violence has no place in that world. Americans United is with the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs and everywhere.
“Though we don’t yet know the motivations of this attack, the club was preparing for a drag brunch to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance, according to reports. Religious extremists and other militants have increasingly directed stochastic terrorism at the LGBTQ+ community. Violence like this is the predictable end result. There can be no freedom for any of us in America until we are all free to live our lives without fear that we will be harmed because of who we are, what we look like or what religion we practice.”
onePULSE Foundation, the not-for-profit established following the June 12, 2016 tragedy to honor and preserve the legacy of those killed and create a sanctuary of hope, today released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened and horrified by the mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed five people and wounded 18 others. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the victims and their families, as well as the wounded and those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to the brave patrons whose heroic actions undoubtedly saved lives and to the first responders who rushed to the scene. While details will emerge in the coming days, violence directed at members of the LGBTQIA+ community must come to an end.”
Editor's note: Comments have not been edited.