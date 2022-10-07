A committee formed to oppose the recreational marijuana ballot measures in Colorado Springs reported no donations or spending in two reports.
The first covered the period from Aug. 2 to 26 and was filed Sept. 1; the second covered the period from Aug. 28 to Sept. 26 and was filed on Oct. 3.
However, Facebook reports that Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition, the committee that filed the no-donation/no-spending reports, placed ads on Sept. 13 that ran from Sept. 20 to 30, urging a "no" vote on the marijuana measures.
Those ads bear the notation "Paid for by the Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition."
It's worth noting that those ads got the number of the question wrong, calling is Issue 112 rather than the actual numbers: Issue 300, which would legalize recreational marijuana, and Issue 301, which would impose a 5 percent tax.
Asked about that, Joel Sorensen, the vote-no committee's registered agent who serves as a project associate for Cole Communications, according to LinkedIn, says via email, "My initial email to you remains accurate. We received no contributions and made no expenditures before September 27."
Previously, Sorensen told the Indy, "As of September 26, the last day of the most recent reporting period, our issue committee had received no funds and spent no funds."
But Facebook, which provides various information about political advertisers, has this posted on its website showing who paid for the ads:
The phone number stated here rings to a voice mail and is tied to 4 degrees Inc., a marketing firm in Denver.
The political ad section of Facebook also reports this spending by the committee:
Six images of the ad appeared for the 10-day period, according to Facebook. Those ads carried messages saying recreational marijuana would increase the homeless population, increase taxes "on Coloradans," increase medical marijuana stores in Colorado Springs. The ads also claimed that the recreational marijuana stores "won't generate any of the tax revenue proponents are promising," and "Coloradans will foot the bill."
Your Choice Colorado Springs, the vote-yes committee, has asserted that its estimates of lost revenue, $150 million over 10 years, as marijuana customers frequent shops elsewhere, were computed by a credentialed economist. The measure on the ballot would allow existing medical marijuana shops to convert to recreational marijuana or sell both. There's no provision to increase the number of shops.
Asked about the vote-no ads and failure to report donations and spending, Anthony Carlson, who's running the vote-yes committee, tells the Indy by phone, "We take our campaign finance reporting seriously. I can’t account for the savvy of the opposition, but I assume they take their campaign finance reporting seriously as well.
"It’s important for the public to know where the money comes from and where it went," Carlson added. "It’s only fair they know who’s funding the opposition campaign."
Mayor John Suthers opposes the marijuana measures, as do most City Council members. But now, voters won't know who funded the campaign until four days before the election; Nov. 4 is the next due date for campaign finance reports.
The vote-no campaign also purchased ads on Facebook that cost $4,861 to run Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, Facebook data shows.
Cole Communications is also running the campaign for the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax extension, also on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Daniel Cole, owner, emailed: "I reviewed the records and Joel is correct. There was no bank account activity during the last reporting period."