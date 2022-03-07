Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CD5) is facing questions about his stock trades, and the timing of the allegations couldn't be worse.
The Daily Beast put out this story about Lamborn's and his wife, Jean's, trades, saying their "curious, aggressive trading style is a case-study in questionable behavior."
The site reported the couple has bought and sold stock in one company only, which benefits from government contracts.
"A review by The Daily Beast of Lamborn’s financial disclosures revealed that, for almost a decade, he and his wife have invested and traded in just one firm: the California-based cloud services company NetApp, Inc.," The Daily Beast reports. The Lamborns made a total of 75 transactions in the past 12 months.
The story comes as Lamborn is under investigation for alleged ethics breaches, which involve claims Lamborn and his wife required government staffers to provide gifts and favors to them and their children. The complaint is being handled by the House Committee on Ethics.
Lamborn is seeking his ninth two-year term and faces possible Republican primary opposition from State House member Dave Williams, Navy veteran Rebecca Keltie, business owner Andrew Heaton, and activist Christopher Mitchell, Colorado Politics reports. Four Democrats and four unaffiliated candidates are also seeking the seat.