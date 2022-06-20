The city's decision to conduct a feasibility study of extending Constitution Avenue from where it currently dead-ends at Paseo Road to Interstate 25 is roiling opposition, with opponents noting the plan would cut through neighborhoods and possibly require demolition of what's considered affordable housing.
The planning corridor spans I-25 east to Union Boulevard. The street would remain unchanged east of Union.
Constitution has long been eyed as a potential corridor to provide east-west mobility. In the 1990s, it was envisioned as a freeway between the interstate and eastern parts of the city. The issue was so contentious, it drove one of the neighbors who opposed it, Margaret Radford, to run for Council. She served from 2001 to 2009, and was a vocal opponent of the freeway plan, leading the city to eventually discard the idea.
But the city's Deputy Public Works Director Gayle Sturdivant told City Council during a June 13 work session that extending the road has been resurrected, and a feasibility study will unfold in two parts: a technical evaluation of existing right of way and "technical challenges" for extending the road to the current interchange on Fontanero Street, and a more "in-depth look" accompanied by "stakeholder engagement."
She noted the plan calls for no access to the new Constitution at Cascade and Nevada avenues and at Weber Street. The plan will take advantage of the city-owned property at Fontanero, as well as the Rock Island Trail corridor, also city-owned.
A significant roadblock to extending Constitution — a deed restriction on Monument Valley Park that bars use of the park for any other purpose — is moot, Sturdivant said, because the route will avoid the park.
Sturdivant says the project won't be a freeway, but opposition is building.
One citizen who lives near Constitution posted a map on Facebook and wrote, "Friends and neighbors this is very bad news. Please contact your council members and get this stopped."
Judith Rice-Jones, a League of Women Voters member who's active in public issues, tells the Indy via email she, too, opposes the city's plan.
"A wide swath of historic CS neighborhoods would be adversely affected by proposed extension and there have been NO public meetings on the proposal, made originally 22 years ago and met with such extreme opposition that City Council agreed at the time NOT to discuss this option for at least 20 years," she wrote.
But Sturdivant told Council it "does make sense for us to look at some additional east-west routes in the city," and part of that examination includes Constitution to Union.
One reason the city has given new oxygen to the idea stems from the extension of Centennial Road at Fillmore Street to Fontanero. People who live on the Westside, Sturdivant said, "can get on Centennial and come to I-25 and if they wanted to go to the east side of the city would have the ability to get there."
Councilor Nancy Henjum reported she's already hearing from residents and wanted Sturdivant to provide assurance "this is simply a study and at this point you're investigating all kinds of possibilities."
Sturdivant responded by saying the corridor project is in "early stages of planning."
Councilor Wayne Williams, who is running for mayor in 2023, noted large road projects always draw competing views that need to be taken into account.
"When we are talking about a transportation corridor, it is not only important to people who live in the area we have to listen to," he said. "When we were doing an environmental assessment of I-25 that allowed us to take it from four lanes to six, the opposition to that came from the Old North End that opposed having six lanes. They were vocal about their concerns. The other 100,000 people who traveled that corridor each day had to be listened to as well, and the decision was to six lane I-25."
He added, "As much as people might like to believe the street in front of their home is just theirs, it’s shared by people who drive through there. We do have to have at least some roads people can get through. That’s part of that balance."
In a recent column about the Constitution proposal, Gazette columnists Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy said 131 homes would be sacrificed to make way for the street extension and 432 homes would be "adversely impacted."
They also noted the Constitution project is included in the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority ballot measure that would extend the 1 percent sales tax until 2034.
City Council reportedly will vote on the PPRTA tax extension on June 28, which presumably would mean sanctioning the Constitution project, but the Council agenda has not yet been posted for that meeting.