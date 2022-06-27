The Constitution Avenue feasibility study has been pulled from the ballot question to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax in the November election, City Council President Tom Strand announced today.
He said Council received over 200 communications from citizens opposing the extension and overhaul of Constitution from Union Boulevard to Interstate 25, via Fontanero Road.
Though he said "a lot of misinformation has gotten out to the community," Strand also noted, "I just want people to know your voices have been heard."
Constitution is a hot button issue because some citizens saw the project as leading to demolition of homes in older neighborhoods such as the Bon neighborhood, though city officials said the study was only a study and that the goal wasn't to claim homes.
"I know we've looked at this study for an east-west corridor for two decades," Strand said, "but it will not be on the PPRTA ballot list [of projects]."
The PPRTA levies a 1 percent tax. The ballot measure would extend it until 2034.