Cops get a bad rap, even when they're right, and sometimes when they're wrong, so you might say they have an image problem.
So the Colorado Springs Police Department Community Relations Unit has come up with an idea to address that.
Today, the unit announced a new program called PLAY COS, which ”is aimed at creating more opportunities for positive interactions between officers and community members in Colorado Springs."
With donations from seven businesses and nonprofits and some community members, CSPD will supply each of the department's patrol divisions with sports equipment, such as footballs, soccer balls and basketballs for officers to keep in their cruisers to give out to kids and teens during their shifts.
PLAY COS also will feature sports/giveaway events in which officers interact with numerous young community members through sports and recreation.
"The overall goal is for this program to become a long-term, ongoing, sports program that will be a permanent fixture in CSPD’s department-wide community outreach efforts for years to come," the unit said in a news release.
In the past, officers often wold spend their own money to buy sports equipment for kids. That still happens but PLAY COS formalizes the program.
"Additionally, the CSPD is committed to strengthening the relationship with our community and consistently finding opportunities to connect with the people we serve," the release said. "Having sports balls in police cars will allow for officers to have brief, but very positive interactions, with our community by simply giving away sports balls to kids/teens/families. It may also lead to the officer and community member even quickly playing catch before the officer goes to the next call."
The program was launched in January and already 200 balls have been given away through partnerships with Deerfield Hills, Meadows and Hillside community centers, Coperni 3 school, the Girl Scouts and ULPPR Summer Camp to put on events.
Donors include Blazer Electric, Scheels, i9Sports, 4KidzSports, Toys for Tots, 8th Street Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and several community donors.