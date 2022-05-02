A play area at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs will get a $900,000 overhaul, with new equipment, a climbing structure and rubberized feature to cut down on the boo-boos that kids always seem to fall victim to.
In addition, a slide and a spinner will be added and new trees and landscaping planted, featuring native plants the city hopes will conserve water.
A group of local officials broke ground on the project on Monday, May 2. The area is expected to open by Labor Day.
“Acacia Park has helped entertain visitors in downtown Colorado Springs since our city was founded 150 years ago,” Mayor John Suthers, a Colorado Springs native, said in a release. “I’m excited to see a new play area in one of our most historic parks, an enhancement that will match the renewed energy of our downtown core and an investment to better serve the increasing number of people who visit it each year.”
The Uncle Wilber Fountain will remain open during construction, the release said, noting the new area "will complement the summer fun and bright colors of the fountain, and it will be built in the same location as the existing playground, expanding slightly to the north."
The playground project stems from recommendations contained in the Downtown Historic Parks master plan.
The city will fund the make-over with $300,000 from El Pomar Foundation and $600,000 from the voter-approved 2019 ballot measure 2B designed to improve parks citywide.