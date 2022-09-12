Mayor John Suthers announced Monday, Sept. 12, that he selected Vanessa Zink as the new chief communications officer for the city of Colorado Springs.
She replaces Jamie Fabos, who took a position a few months ago as general manager of public affairs for Colorado Springs Utilities.
Like Fabos, Zink has experience working as a spokesperson in Olympic Games organizations.
Zink joined the city as a senior communications specialist in 2018 and has been acting chief communications officer since June 18, 2022 after the departure of Fabos. Zink worked in various communications roles at both the U. S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the United States Golf Association. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and a master’s in public relations from Ball State University.
“City Communications is a very cohesive group that does a great job keeping our residents informed of city issues,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Vanessa brings extensive experience to the job, and I’m confident the communications office will continue to excel.”
The promotion comes with a pay bump, from her previous salary of $105,592 to $150,157 a year.