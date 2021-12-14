For the second time, City Council has chosen to appoint a conservative to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat of Richard Skorman, who's seen as progressive on various issues, including affordable housing, preservation of open space and the local legalization of recreational marijuana.
The resignation of Skorman, who is stepping down to focus on his businesses, becomes effective Dec. 31. Stephannie Fortune will officially be appointed to Council with a Jan. 10 vote.
Fortune, an ally of Mayor John Suthers who's been linked with Republican officeholders, moved into Skorman's west and southwest District 3 just a month ago. Fortune was selected by five of eight Council members (Skorman didn't participate).
Supporting Fortune in a field of seven finalists who interviewed Monday, Dec. 13, were Wayne Williams, Mike O'Malley, Dave Donelson, Randy Helms and Council President Tom Strand.
Voting for retired school principal and long-time westsider Terry Martinez were Bill Murray, Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum.
In 2006, when Skorman resigned his Council seat to work as regional director for then-U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar, Council chose Republican and conservative Bernie Herpin to fill the seat.
Fortune promoted herself to Council during her interview as the one to best represent the interests of a diverse district that includes the posh Broadmoor hotel and Cheyenne Mountain Resort, the historic Westside, middle- to lower-middle class neighborhoods like Ivywild and Stratton Meadows, and the Downtown area.
Fortune and her husband, Kent, had lived in the northern District 2 until November of 2021.
"Why am I doing this? I love this city, and I love District 3," she said. "I’ve poured my heart into this city since I arrived 16 years ago."
Fortune worked for a congressman and in Denver as chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Jane Norton in the Gov. Bill Owens administration. She moved to Colorado Springs to take a job with the then-Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. When the chamber reorganized, Fortune was hired by then-Chancellor Pam Shockley at UCCS and has since served on a variety of local boards and committees. She was a key figure in promotion of the city's City for Champions initiative that led to the construction of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Weidner Stadium, Robson Arena and a sports medicine facility at UCCS. The Air Force Academy Visitor Center has not yet started construction.
Asked about her residency, Fortune said, "I don’t have to live in the district to love the district."
She said she and her husband have been searching for a house on the Westside for two years. "We finally had an offer accepted. We moved there recently," she said.
Fortune noted that her physical therapist works in District 3, as does her hair stylist. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, on whose board she's served, also is located in the district, as was her wedding caterer and her wedding florist.
Moreover, she added, when she entertains out-of-town guests, she takes them to The Broadmoor and has hosted events at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
"Every time I wake up and see that mountain [Pikes Peak] and trees and what’s around me, I rejoice," she said.
"I have key relationships all over District 3," she says. "I’d like to be the voice of District 3."
Records available on Realtor.com show the Fortunes' new home, a condominium on Mayhurst Avenue, 1.5 miles west of The Broadmoor, was listed on Sept. 24 and sold on Nov. 16 for $525,000. Their previous house on New Santa Fe Trail in north Colorado Springs was listed on Oct. 22 and sold on Nov. 24 for $750,000.
Because of her experience with all levels of government and her ties within the district, she said, she could "hit the ground running."
Fortune also said she'd run in 2023, when Skorman's term expires.
Under questioning from the Council's conservative members, Fortune said she opposes a ballot measure allowing recreational marijuana to be sold within the city limits, though Colorado Springs voters approved a statewide measure legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado in 2012.
She said she doesn't support mask or vaccine mandates, but she does support the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights which limits the amount of new revenue governments can raise year to year.
Asked her stance on rezoning single-family areas to accommodate more dense development, Finley noted an "unpopular" apartment complex project rejected by Council after hundreds of residents expressed concern about traffic tangles and lack of evacuation plans in case of fire.
"We have to face the fact we’re growing up," Fortune told Council. "We can’t do things the way we’ve always done things. We have to look at those density issues and figure out where they fit and don’t fit."
Martinez told Council he's lived in Colorado Springs, and on the Westside, all his life. He knocked on 5,000 doors when he ran for Council in 2019 and learned a great deal about what's important to residents: public safety, homelessness and transportation.
He said there are solutions that don't always involve government and that the police department has work to do in hiring people "that represent our community" and gaining trust of all segments of the city.
Asked about recreational marijuana, he said he would allow voters to decide. "I think our public can make that decision."
As for masks and vaccines, if the science led a government to call for mandates, he would support them, Martinez said.
He said one of his strengths is the ability to bring various aspects of a community together and his longevity in the district and understanding of its residents.
"I am a servant," he said. "I am one who solves problems. I’m a bridge builder. I fix things, including my 1892 house, and I find once you dig into things like that, you find out there’s more to the story. You need to have as many people feeding into your decisions as possible. The idea is it’s a huge responsibility, and I can be one that can listen. I can glean information from that, and I can have my opinion and I can also support what the majority decides as well."
While commenting on their choices to fill Skorman's shoes, Wayne Williams said a key factor for him backing Fortune was her experience working at the local, state and federal levels.
Strand said he believed Fortune was ahead of the others on the learning curve.
But Avila reminded other councilors to take stock of Skorman's values and those he represents.
"It’s not about your district," Avila said. "It’s about District 3 and what District 3 asked for. District 3 asked for a person that supports parks. District 3 asked for a person who cares about small businesses. District 3 asked for a person who cares about homelessness. When people are getting kicked out of their homes because rents are going so high, Richard has been on the forefront of that."[Skorman helped evictees get resettled after apartment buildings were purchased and then renovated, which brought spikes in rent.]
She added the questioning from Council members should not have be designed "to make Council members more comfortable with their own ideology," but rather to focus on what District 3 wants in a representative.