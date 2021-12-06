A list of 25 applicants to succeed Richard Skorman on City Council has been pared to seven people — four women, two of whom are former councilors, and three men.
Interviews are to be conducted by Council next week. Skorman will resign at the end of the year to refocus on his Downtown businesses, which include a toy store, restaurant, book store and wine bar.
The finalists list:
• Sallie Clark, a Westside innkeeper who served on City Council some time ago and then served three terms as an El Paso County commissioner after voters were persuaded to allow commissioners three terms, rather than two; voters later rescinded that action. She also worked for then-President Donald Trump.
• Stephannie Fortune, a former official with the Colorado Springs Chamber who worked for then-Chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak at UCCS. She was named a Woman of Influence by the Colorado Springs Business Journal, an Indy sister publication, in 2017.
• Brandy Williams, who was elected to a two-year term on City Council in 2011 following local government's structural change from a city manager/Council model to a strong mayor/Council model. Williams lost her bid for reelection two years later. She's an engineer for the city of Fountain.
• Laura Gardner, daughter of State Sen. Bob Gardner, who, like her father, practices law.
• Terry Martinez, a retired principal who also sought a Council seat in 2021. Martinez worked at several area schools during his 31-year career in education, serving as a principal, assistant principal and teacher. He serves on the Judicial Review Commission for the 4th Judicial District and on the El Paso County Parks Advisory Board.
• Toby Gannett, principal of Gannett Holdings who has sat on corporate, privately held, family and nonprofit boards of directors and boards of advisers.
• Arthur Glynn, who ran against Skorman in the April 2021 election and is a retired Navy captain who also has served on the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC's Military Affairs Council.
Brandy Williams got the most votes for an interview. Six of eight Council members chose her, according to materials provided to the Indy. (Skorman isn't participating.)
Three others got five votes each. They are Clark, Fortune and Gardner.