John Spears, who resigned last month as head of the Pikes Peak Library District, was honored by City Council with a resolution proclaiming his contribution to the district.
But Councilor Dave Donelson voted against the ceremonial resolution and then scolded Spears for comments he made to media when he announced his departure.
Spears resigned Feb. 18 after two new board members were appointed to the district board, one of whom, Aaron Salt, expressed a desire to remove "objectionable" materials in libraries accessible by juveniles. Salt was elected to the Academy School District 20 board last fall and is among several conservatives elected to various school boards in the region who oppose equity programs and COVID-19 masking mandates, among other things.
In a statement to media about his resignation, Spears said, "The process surrounding how these appointments occurred was extremely contentious and pointed to the changes that are happening in our community such as the recent school board elections. It is my hope that the values that define a library such as freedom of expression, freedom of thought, and freedom of speech will continue to be honored. I look forward to moving to a community where they are not under threat.”
Donelson told Spears he didn't approve of that statement to media.
"My concern is when sincere citizens think we need to change directions and they do that by elections, they are characterized as a threat to our freedom of speech," Donelson said. "You try to silence them by saying they’re a threat to freedom of speech, freedom of expression.
"If people try to bring things closer to the center, they are portrayed as threats," Donelson continued. "I’m concerned that, in your view, these other people are threats to freedom of expression. By saying, 'I can’t work with this board, I’m leaving,' you’re trying to silence good people."
Donelson invited Spears to have coffee so they could "sit down and talk things over."
Councilors Yolanda Avila, Wayne Williams and Nancy Henjum offered laudatory comments about Spears' performance and regrets that he was leaving.
"You have led this library to be a model library in this country," Henjum said, noting that among the values that guided Spears' oversight of the library were access, diversity, education, intellectual freedom and social responsibility.
In his response to the board, Spears called the PPLD job "the pinnacle of my career."
"This library serves a community that I love," he said. "I've been proud to serve the city that I love and recognize that, like everything else, it, too, can be better."
He specifically thanked Williams and Councilor Randy Helms, who serve as liaison to the library board, and then, looking at Donelson, said, "Let's get together. I'm here for another nine days."
Donelson, who's first elective office is City Council to which he was elected less than a year ago, is now seeking a state legislative seat as a Republican in House District 16. Republican Andy Pico, also a former councilor, now holds the seat but was eliminated from running by a change in district boundaries that will impact the 2022 election.
Donelson, who's raised about $2,700 in campaign money, will face several other candidates in the HD16 race: Democrat Stephanie Vigil, who's raised over $7,000; and Libertarian John Hjersman and David Rawe, with the American Constitution party, neither of whom have raised any campaign funds so far.