The city's plan to allow e-bikes on trails has kicked up a little dust around the community, with opponents citing voter-approved language in the Trails, Open Space and Parks ordinance that bans motorized vehicles from TOPS-funded trails.
But the city is undeterred, citing state and federal laws that city officials say entitle it to sidestep the TOPS ordinance and allow e-bikes anyway.
"As a foreign language major who learned along the way to have a deep respect for our English language," says conservationist Judith Rice-Jones in an email, "I am dumbfounded by those who say a bike, using an electric motor, albeit intermittently, is not motorized."
At issue is the city's plan to run a pilot project starting Memorial Day weekend that will allow e-bikes, which rely on a motor to run intermittently, on city trails.
For the uninitiated, the Boulder County website provides these definitions:
- Class 1: Low-speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
- Class 2: Low-speed throttle-assisted electric bicycle equipped with a throttle-actuated motor, that ceases to provide assistance when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
Kent Obee, long time parks advocate, tells friends and parks supporters via email that the e-bikes pilot project is "in direct conflict with the TOPS ordinance."
"E-bikes — both as defined in online sources and in the city's own announcement of the trial project — are 'bicycles with an integrated electric motor,'" Obee notes.
The TOPS ordinance, approved by voters in 1997, states the TOPS trails are for "non-motorized use." Specifically, Obee quotes the ordinance: "No motorized vehicles, other than those necessary for maintenance, emergencies or safety, shall be permitted on trails, open space or parks supported by this article."
To get around that prohibition, the city points to state and federal laws that don't consider e-bikes to be motorized, notably for registration purposes. But none of those laws actually say e-bikes are not motorized.
Also, state law reads, "a person may ride a class 1 or class 2 electrical assisted bicycle on a bike or pedestrian path where bicycles are authorized to travel" and "a local authority may prohibit the operation of a class 1 or class 2 electrical assisted bicycle on a bike or pedestrian path under its jurisdiction."
Obee says the city could easily bar e-bikes from TOPS trails under it's home-rule powers. Remember, he notes, that the city cited its home-rule authority in arguing in 2016 that City Council could transfer 189-acre Strawberry Fields open space to The Broadmoor without a vote of the people, though state statute requires a vote of the people for transfers of parkland.
"As we are frequently reminded, Colorado Springs is a 'home rule' city," Obee says. "City law trumps — and the TOPS Ordinance is a voter-approved city law. To do what staff is now proposing with the allowing of e-bicycles on TOPS properties — even on a trial basis — should require a voter-approved revision of the TOPS Ordinance."
City spokesperson Vanessa Zink says in an email the city worked with citizens who represent all age groups and demographics and relied in part on a survey that drew 1,600 responses "ahead of this decision."
"One of the biggest arguments the department heard for expanding e-bike access is greater accessibility for users of all ages and abilities and that they help riders overcome age, injuries and physical challenges," she says.
Asked about her use of the word "decision," which suggests the pilot project is a mere formality, Zink responded, "Apologies if that was unclear. By 'decision,' I meant the decision to implement a one-year pilot program as previously described."
In any event, Rice-Jones isn't a fan of expanding use of trails by two-wheelers. "As a pedestrian, [I] am finding normally uplifting walks on local trails no longer the peaceful, restorative experiences they once were as one has to be on the outlook, defense, for bikes coming from both directions," she says.