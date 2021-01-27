Help is on the way for those who owe back rent due to COVID-19, but exactly how far the money will stretch isn't yet clear.
The national appropriations bill passed in December by Congress allotted $25 billion nationwide for emergency rental assistance. Colorado's share is $383 million, which includes $14 million earmarked for Colorado Springs and $7 million for El Paso County. The money just arrived days ago, according to Barb Van Hoy, a policy analyst with the city's community development division. (Disclosure: She is also the former director of the Indy-sponsored Give! Campaign)
Though it's hard to get a handle on how many citizens are facing eviction for nonpayment of rent due to COVID, the thousands of people in Colorado who have been unemployed for months most likely are experiencing some stress connected to nonpayment of rent.
Van Hoy says the money comes with some restrictions, including:
• It can be spent only on renters and can cover up to 12 months of unpaid rent that's in arrears and up to three months of current and future rents.
• Eligible households receive 80 percent or less of area median income (AMI), which is $81,600 for a family of four. Thus, 80 percent of that is $65,300. But priority will be placed on those with very low or extremely low income, the 40 percent of AMI range.
• Applicants for assistance must demonstrate a risk of housing instability, and they must have experienced a reduction in household income due to the pandemic.
"Basically, we're scrambling to set this up as soon as possible," Van Hoy says.
The state might decide to use the same application form throughout the state, and applicants will actually apply to the state, which would forward those applications to the proper jurisdiction.
"We're working with the state, because they're putting together a really efficient system in getting out emergency housing assistance already," Van Hoy says.
The federal moratorium on evictions expires at the end of March, so Van Hoy says the application process will be well underway before then.
"Jurisdictions can decide to pay 100 percent of what people apply for, or choose to fund a portion of it," she says.
"We will be posting that information on our website," she says, which also includes information about other programs. "In the meantime, for people who want to apply for money before then, there's still emergency housing assistance at the state level."
Van Hoy says the city will manage its share of the funds, probably through a local nonprofit partner, which hasn't been chosen yet.
Nor has it been decided how many months of rent will be covered.
Van Hoy says plans call for turning around an application within a week.