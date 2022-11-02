A political newcomer in the Colorado Springs mayoral race continues to outpace other contenders in fundraising for the April 2023 contest, according to campaign finance reports filed Nov. 1 for the period from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27.
The seat is open, because Mayor John Suthers is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.
• Yemi Mobolade has brought in $211,386 and spent $51,881, leaving him with $159,505 on hand. (He also raised more than $51,000 in non-monetary contributions, such as for fundraising event expenses.)
• El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. has raised $161,510 and spent $161 and has $161,349 on hand. (He gave his campaign $145,100.)
• Former city councilor and County Commissioner Darryl Glenn has raised $10,873 and spent $3,425 and has $7,448 on hand.
• Political newcomer Andrew Dalby, who owns and operates an RV storage facility, has brought in $26,849 and spent $4,228, leaving him with $22,621 on hand. (He loaned his campaign $25,000.)
• City Councilor Wayne Williams, who served as a county commissioner, clerk and recorder and Colorado Secretary of State, has raised $144,899 and spent $1,137 and has $143,762 on hand.
• Former City Councilor, former County Commissioner and former Department of Agriculture employee under President Trump Sallie Clark has raised $10,775, spent $4,227 and has $6,548 on hand. (Clark loaned her campaign $10,000.)
Council President Tom Strand has said he's running for mayor but has not yet filed a campaign finance report.
The election is April 4, 2023. Voters also will elect three at-large City Council members.