A political newcomer running for Colorado Springs mayor has raised more money than any candidate for the office at this juncture — ever — according to the first candidate finance report of the season.
Yemi Mobolade, local businessman and restaurateur, has snagged $176,037 in cash and $51,331 in non-monetary contributions for a total of $227,368.
That includes what his campaign calls the single biggest contribution not from a candidate himself or herself — $25,000 from Conor McClusky, CEO of the video email company BombBomb.
His campaign finance report, filed Oct. 3 for the period spanning May 7 to Sept. 28, lists about 340 donations from more than 200 people. Many of his largest donations came from contributors not familiar to local races. Among them: $12,000 from Susan Pattee, a business owner; $10,000 from Jaxdon Engineering and Maintenance, and $10,000 from Kevin Butcher, Strata Group.
But Mobolade's also attracted money from donors long involved in local politics, including philanthropist Katherine Loo and Joe Coleman, a business owner and investor, both of whom gave $1,000.
Of the total raised, about $35,000 came from out-of-town or out-of-state donors.
Non-monetary contributions rolled in from companies or individuals that provided tens of thousands of dollars of photography, audio visual services, food and drink, a website, and videography.
Mobolade has spent $36,646 so far on a website, phone expenses, printing, consulting, bank fees and other costs.
“I am running to represent every part of this great city," Mobolade, who's a political independent, said in a release. "I am a voice for all Colorado Springs households, and this is reflected in the support from so many residents — not just from a single location or zip code, but citywide.”
The release also noted he's not seeking the office because he's term-limited from another office or looking for his "next stop" in a political career, a reference to several candidates who either currently hold office or have in the past.
"I am running because I love our city, care about our residents, and because Colorado Springs needs a visionary and experienced leader in our next step in becoming a world-class American city," he said. Mobolade most recently served as the city's Small Business Development Administrator, supporting small business and startups. He also worked at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
Three other candidates had filed campaign reports as of late afternoon Oct. 4:
El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. has raised $151,290 and spent $161, but $140,100 was donated by the candidate. He's received roughly 30 donations, including $2,500 from La Plata Communities; $2,000 from Trinity Alliance, and $1,000 each from Justin Hermes and Kay Rendleman.
Former city councilor and County Commissioner Darryl Glenn reported raising $9,933 and spending $3,298. His largest donor is developer Leroy Landhuis, at $2,500. Glenn has drawn donations from nearly 100 contributors. A lawyer, Glenn was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate six years ago but lost to Michael Bennet.
Political newcomer Andrew Dalby, who owns and operates an RV storage facility, has brought in $26,424 and spent $4,222. His largest contributor is Jonathan Lenters, with Transocean, who gave $1,000. Dalby has loaned his campaign $25,000.
In a May filing, City Councilor Wayne Williams, who served as a county commissioner, clerk and recorder and Colorado Secretary of State, reported having $130,289 on hand. This website is active, but we couldn't find one for a mayoral bid.
Council President Tom Strand also says he is running for mayor, and former County Commissioner Salle Clark is reportedly lining up endorsements in preparation for launching a bid for mayor after working for former President Donald Trump until he was defeated in 2020 and left office in January 2021.
It's an open race; Mayor John Suthers can't run due to term limits. If there's no majority vote-getter in the April election, the top two will compete in a runoff election in May.
Suthers defeated former Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace in the 2015 runoff election, 68 percent to 32 percent; in 2019, he defeated three contenders, snagging 72.5 percent of the vote in the April election. In that race, he raised $235,700.
Voters will also select three at-large councilors at the April 2023 election, who will replace Williams, Strand and Bill Murray. Murray and Strand can't run due to term limits.