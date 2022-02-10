Hefty increases in how much developers pay for police and fire infrastructure and equipment will be proposed by Colorado Springs' planning and finance departments after a multi-year study that substantiated a City Auditor's Office finding in 2018.
That finding concluded that current fees required in annexation agreements for police and fire protection don't fund the full cost of land acquisition, construction, and initial outfitting of the required police and fire stations.
The new proposal, which could more than double the current fees required, will be explained in detail at the Feb. 17 Planning Commission meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.
The new fees, called community development impact fees, would apply to new developments, redevelopments and existing development when annexed into the city.
As the draft ordinance states, "It is hereby declared to be the policy of the City that wherever new development, redevelopment or annexation of existing development into the City causes a need for the capital expansion of public services, the developer will be required to pay fees to fund the expansion of public services. It is the purpose of this part to require the payment of community development impact fees (“CDI Fees”) whenever new developments are constructed, existing developments are converted to a more intensive use, or territory is annexed into the City."
For example current fees for the 27-acre Dublin Commons, a mostly commercial development, would total $72,353, based on the current fees of $1,985 per acre for fire and $677 per acre for police.
But under the proposed formula, which takes into account the type of development and how it would impact the need for service, the fees would total more than twice that amount — $167,133.
As for a residential development, the nearly 43-acre Outlook at Centennial & Fillmore project would pay $113,907 under the current fees, but $178,104 if the proposed fees are applied. (The new fee structure would assess $654 per single family home for police and fire combined, for example, while the current fees charge $2,662 per acre combined. The proposed fees decline as density rises.)
The 36-acre Falcon Trucking project, if built out, would pay $95,113 in fees which are currently in place, but under the proposal would have to shell out $296,058.
In 2018, when the Banning Lewis Ranch annexation agreement was modified to encourage development on roughly 20,000 acres on the city's east side, the City Auditor's Office observed that the proposed police and fire fees described in the Agreement were not defined in City Code. Moreover, the auditor found that current fees imposed through annexation agreements do not cover the full cost of land acquisition, construction, and initial outfitting of the required police and fire stations.
Hence, the office recommended that the city develop a policy and methodology for calculating police and fire fees for adoption into city code and obtain Council approval.
Now, after several years of study, the city staff has prepared a proposal that would create a new part of the city's code, called Community Development Impact Fee. The proposal would increase fees, provide credits for land dedication and prior fees already paid and authorize annual fee hikes based on construction cost increases.
The new chapter in the code also would create the Emergency Services Fee Advisory Committee, comprised of five members — a member with commercial development experience, one with a residential development background, one to represent land use and planning and two at large. The panel would "Act in an advisory capacity to the Mayor regarding the use of the police and fire protection capital expansion fees," the presentation to Planning Commission says.
That presentation, to be presented by Planning Director Peter Wysocki and Finance Director Charae McDaniel, can be found here.
The city has met with the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs.
We've reached out to the HBA and will update when we hear something.
The proposal is likely to generate some debate surrounding how the fees will increase the cost of housing at a time when the city is facing a severe shortage of affordable and attainable housing.
