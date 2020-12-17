The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) reversed Dec. 16 its previous decision to accelerate the retirements of three Colorado coal units by 2028.
One of those is Colorado Springs Utilities' Nixon Power Plant 10 miles south of the city. The downtown Drake Power Plant is slated for decommissioning in 2023.
The AQCC on Nov. 30 had required utilities to retire several coal and gas plants by Dec. 31, 2028, including Nixon.
The reversal comes in response to a motion by Xcel Energy, Tri-State G&T, Colorado Springs Utilities and Platte River Power Authority.
"Coal plants are a major contributor to haze pollution that mars public lands, and coal plants are responsible for the overwhelming majority of greenhouse gases from the electric sector," the Sierra Club said in a release.
Sierra Club and National Parks Conservation Association, represented by Earthjustice, were among the intervenors in the rulemaking, seeking to have all three coal plants retired by 2028.
“By reversing course and allowing three of the biggest polluting facilities in the state to continue releasing harmful emissions past 2028, the AQCC missed an important opportunity today for our national parks, public health, and climate. The state’s regional haze plan is an opportunity to clear the air in our treasured national parks and surrounding communities, and to move Colorado closer toward achieving its climate goals. As Colorado moves forward on its second phase of the regional haze rulemaking, we will continue our work to reduce air pollution,” the two organizations said in the release.
Had all five units been retired by 2028, it is estimated that cost savings for Coloradans would be approximately $68 million, the release said. Closure would have cut nitrous oxide by 10,000 tons, sulfur dioxide by 12,000 tons and carbon dioxide by over 19.4 million tons.
On the upside, Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said in a statement that Nixon will close by Dec. 31, 2029, under the city's Integrated Resource Plan.
"We have taken aggressive action to close our coal fired power plants early and we will continue to do so," he said. "We are committed to protecting the environment, adding more renewable energy and reducing our carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 and 90% by 2050."