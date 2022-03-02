This blog has been updated to correct the annual salary Gonzalez collects as a county commissioner.
Longinos Gonzalez Jr. will formally announce his candidacy for Colorado Springs mayor at 6:30 p.m. tonight, March 2, at city-owned Valley Hi Golf Course's Grill & Pub.
Mayor John Suthers is barred by term limits from seeking a third term. The seat, which will be determined at the April 2023 city election, has drawn candidacies from City Councilor Wayne Williams, a former county commissioner and Secretary of State, and Darryl Glenn, another former county commissioner and unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate. Both Williams and Glenn are lawyers.
Gonzalez is currently in the second year of his second four-year term as an El Paso County commissioner whose announcement also says he is retired from the Air Force after attending the Air Force Academy. He's also served as a teacher and businessman.
His release said he "has a proven record of leading large government entities producing award winning services on streamlined budgets."
He also took credit for "the fastest recovery of any metro area in Colorado" from the COVID-19 pandemic and said he advocated for families and small businesses.
The Southeast Express named him one of the 22 people to watch in 2022.
Gonzalez opposed mask mandates throughout the pandemic, as well as vaccine mandates. He's declined to reveal, when asked, whether he got the vaccine, saying he didn't feel comfortable sharing that information. When Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf became infected and his State of the Region speech was postponed last December amid the Omicron variant explosion of cases, Gonzalez said he disagreed with that decision.
He vowed in his announcement news release to stop "the recent trend of local tax increases," which were supported by Suthers and adopted by voters and have pumped millions of dollars into drainage systems and roads. Other measures Suthers proposed and voters approved allowed the city to retain excess funds under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights for parks and fire mitigation.
"With rising inflation and ongoing spikes in utility bills and housing costs, leaders should be looking at making government more efficient, not adding to the burden of taxpayers and families," his release said.
His website says, "I will STOP THE TAX increase proposals the City continues to pursue every other year."
It's worth noting that the mayor, alone, can't stop ballot measures from being submitted to voters. City Council refers measures to the ballot, and any veto by the mayor can be overridden by six of nine Council members voting to do so. Also, since Suthers has been in office, only one tax measure he supported and/or proposed was defeated by voters. Presumably, Gonzalez vows to try to prevent voters from having the option of increasing taxes. The other pathway to the ballot is through citizen initiative and signature gathering, over which the mayor has no control.
The mayor's job pays $114,159 a year.
As a commissioner, Gonzalez is paid $125,913 a year.