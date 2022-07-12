El Paso County has settled a wrongful dismissal and retaliation lawsuit filed by former sergeant Keith Duda against Sheriff Bill Elder and the county.
We wrote about the case here, here and here.
Duda was canned after he supported Mike Angley against Elder in the last election in 2018.
The county agreed to pay Duda $188,500 in exchange for dismissal of the federal lawsuit. Commissioners voted today, July 12, 4-1 to approve the settlement agreement, with Longinos Gonzalez Jr. voting nay. "I had some belief in the strength of the case for the county," Gonzalez said before casting his vote.
Duda tells the Indy he would rather have taken the case to trial, but adds, "You don’t know what the courts will do nowadays. It’s still a win."
But the important thing, Duda says, isn't the cash settlement.
"It's not about the money. It’s about accountability, where he’s held accountable for his actions," Duda says, referring to Sheriff Elder. "You can’t treat people the way they treat them."
Since his departure from the Sheriff's Office, Duda has operated a painting and construction business.