El Paso County Commissioners will consider a resolution on June 15 that would provide $500,000 to the financially troubled U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame under a "sponsorship agreement" that would, among other things, give all roughly 1,500 county employees a membership to the museum.
That one-year membership, according to the agreement, requires the museum to admit all county employees and officials, including up to 10 guests, at any given time, to the museum for $12 per person and allow unlimited visits throughout the year.
Normal adult admission is $24.95.
Presumably, the agreement would result in more visitors, a point of contention in forecasts that predicted 350,000 people per year would visit the museum. Those forecasts haven't panned out after the facility opened in July 2020 amid the pandemic, city officials say.
Neither the county resolution nor the agreement specify the source of the funds the county would give the museum, which is under financial pressure due to lack of attendance, as the Indy reported here on June 11. The museum wants $3.5 million from the city's $76 million allocation under the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan.
We've asked the county to disclose the source of the funding but haven't heard back. We'll update when we hear.
The sponsorship agreement, for which a link is provided above, also requires the museum to allow the county's logo to be featured on certain promotional materials and to invite county officials to certain events.