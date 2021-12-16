The Colorado Court of Appeals has ruled against the Teller County Sheriff's Office over whether it can legally assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in detaining undocumented persons.
The ACLU of Colorado appealed the decision of District Court Judge Scott Sells in April 2020 that said Teller County could renew its agreement with ICE. It's the only sheriff's office in the state with such an agreement. Per a 2018 Colorado District Court ruling, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder was forced to stop detaining people for ICE.
In May 2019, a state law was adopted that states "requests for civil immigration detainers are not warrants under Colorado law" and barred as unconstitutional the continued detention of an inmate at the request of federal immigration authorities beyond when he or she would otherwise be released.
When the ACLU sued and then appealed, Teller County Sheriff's Office argued it was beyond the reach of the courts on the question, because the jail is operated by the Teller County Facilities Corporation. A government-owned business entity organized for the benefit of Teller County, the corporation charges fees for services — primarily for housing inmates — to various clients, including Teller County.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell maintains that jailers are considered employees of the jail enterprise.
But the Court of Appeals issued a decision on Dec. 16 saying, "As a matter of first impression, a division of the court of appeals concludes that taxpayer money used to operate a government-created and -controlled enterprise ... is considered taxes sufficient to confer taxpayer standing. As relevant here, Teller County has a statutory obligation to fund the county jail.... The division reverses the district court's order dismissing the complaint for lack of taxpayer standing and remands with directions to reinstate the lawsuit."
The appellate court further concluded, "Because Plaintiffs' tax dollars are allegedly being used unconstitutionally, we conclude that Plaintiffs have taxpayer standing to challenge the Sheriff's 287(g) agreement."
ACLU of Colorado's legal director Mark Silverstein tells the Indy that Mikesell could appeal the decision to the Colorado Supreme Court, but must do so within the next six weeks or so. If he doesn't, the ruling is considered final, and the case returns to District Court to litigate the original ACLU claim that the sheriff is "exceeding state law authority by enforcing federal immigration law and participating in this agreement with ICE."
"This is the only case in the country that argues state law forbids a sheriff from participating in an agreement with federal immigration authorities," Silverstein noted.
Read the ruling here: